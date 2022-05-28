10 Indian Food Influencers to Follow on Instagram for Fun Recipes & Unique Stories

Being a foodie and a beginner in cooking, I have been relying on the Internet for anything and everything ranging from recipes to cooking tips.

Whether it is Facebook, YouTube or Instagram, it is so convenient to explore recipes from a different range of cuisines.

But currently, with so much food content available online, it has often been difficult to find the right people to follow.

Advertisement

So, here is a list of some of the best food influencers you must follow on Instagram to find some unique and fun recipes:

1. Vijayalakshmi Vikram

If you are looking for vegan recipes with a south Indian touch, then you shouldn’t miss checking out Vijayalakshmi Vikram’s Instagram page. She comes up with amazing vegan recipes that are wholesome and nutritious.

What makes her feed more interesting is the unique style she has while presenting her recipes. Besides, she posts photos and videos with her pet indie dog, through which he endorses the concept of adopting indies.

Advertisement

Check out her recipe for tofu and mango based curd rice:

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Vijayalakshmi Vikram (Viji) (@viji_moo)

2. Uma Raghuraman

A mother and a passionate chef, Uma Raghuraman are one of the most popular among the Indian Instagram food bloggers. It was her passion for food and a healthy lifestyle that made her start the food venture.

Uma comes up with mouth-watering Indian recipes with the right balance of taste, and nutrition along with a beautiful presentation that would instantly make one crave home-cooked food. Also, the step by step presentation using a blackboard held in hand makes her reels interesting and easy to follow.

Advertisement

Here, check out her recipe for plantain bajji:

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Uma Raghuraman (@masterchefmom)

3. Shivboojitha and Swarnalakshmi

Bengaluru based mother and daughter duo Swarnalakshmi and Shivboojitha are the faces behind the popular Instagram page named Foodzee. It was 23-year-old Shivboojitha who started the page around five years ago due to her love for cooking.

They make yummy Indian traditional recipes in traditional cookware and utensils to present aesthetically. The authenticity of the food, the camera angles and Swarnalakshmi’s well-ornamented hands make every reel a visual treat.

Advertisement

Check out their mango shrikhand recipe here:

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Masalabox Food Network (@masalabox)

4. Deeba Rajpal

A passionate baker, Deeba Rajpal combines her love for baking, food styling and photography together, through her Instagram page. She posts drool-worthy pictures and reels of her recipes shot with the perfect frame composition and with a pop of colours.

Through her recipes, she emphasises local ingredients and also adds an Indian touch to all her dishes.

Check out her recipe for chocolate panna cotta:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deeba Rajpal (@passionateaboutbaking)

5. Shivesh Bhatia

Shivesh Bhatia, a New Delhi based self-taught baker and food influencer is noted for his dessert recipes. The 26-year-old features interesting baking recipes for making cakes, pastries, cookies and more.

Check out his recipe to make Starbucks-style lemon loaf cake:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivesh Bhatia (@shivesh17)

6. Kabita’s Kitchen

One of the most loved food bloggers in India, Kabita Singh started her YouTube channel named Kabita’s Kitchen, as a passion project. Eventually, she garnered a huge following through her Indian style recipes that she presents in the simplest way, making it easier for people who are new to cooking.

She also has a good number of followers on all social media platforms including Instagram where she continues to post her recipes and kitchen tips as reels and videos. Besides, she keeps up with the trends and suggestions from her followers.

Check out her recipe to make Aloo Tikki chaat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabita Singh (@kabitaskitchen)

7. Ranveer Brar

From becoming the youngest executive at a five-star hotel to hosting his own show, Ranveer Brar has always been dedicated to his relationship with food.

The celebrity chef with five million followers on YouTube and over a million followers on Instagram gives out his recipes and cooking tips to his followers in the most engaging way.

With over two decades of experience in the food industry, he continues to move with new trends while at the same time being true to his unique style.

Check out his recipe to make Egg chilli:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Brar (@ranveer.brar)

8. Archit Agarwal

Archit Agarwal who loves food, travel and photography started his blogging journey as a way for personal exploration of his favourite journeys through travel and food.

On his Instagram page, he showcases his recipes through aesthetic and drool-worthy pictures and videos/reels along with simple voice-over explanations.

His recipes include easy-to-make cold brew coffee, chocolate brownies, quesadillas and more.

Check out his recipe to make some delicious Bruschettas:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archit Agarwal (@architlost)

9. Suguna

A former financial analyst turned food blogger, Suguna Priya loves cooking South Indian dishes.

Her cooking style is all about flavours and fresh seasonal ingredients.

Suguna’s recipes are simple and can be made even with those ingredients that are already there in the kitchen. She notes measurements accurately, explains the reason why such ingredients and cooking methods are used and also gives out alternative methods.

Check out her recipe for making Chettinad-style chicken biriyani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suguna (@kannammacooks)

10. Vidhi Doshi

Vidhi Doshi shares simple and interesting vegan and vegetarian recipes through her Instagram page named theramenhairedgirl.

As the handle name suggests she has a love for ramen, hence comes up with a wide variety of noodle recipes. Also, most of her recipes fall into the easy-to-cook category making them all beginner-friendly.

Through her fun reels, she shares her recipes by explaining the step by step procedures.

Check out her cherry tomato pasta recipe:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidhi Doshi (@ramenhairedgirl)

(Edited by Vinayak Hegde)