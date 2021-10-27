Couple Uses Bamboo Products To End Village’s Agrarian Crisis, Uplift 200 Artisans

Jewellery, lampshades, pens, flower pots, sculptures, cloth hangers, storage containers, musical instruments, decorative items, houseboats, bottles, face masks — you name it, and the highly talented craftsmen of Thrikkaipetta village in north Kerala’s Wayanad district will make it for you.

Officially known as the ‘Heritage Village of Bamboo’, Thrikkaipetta is situated atop Manukkunu Hills. The village is an ornithologist’s paradise, with an abundance of 140 bird species and plantations like areca nut, coffee, pepper, tea and more.

However, it is the humble bamboo plantations that have put this place with a population of little over 20,000 on the global eco-tourism map.

People not just from across India but also the world travel to Thrikkaipetta for multiple reasons, ranging from learning how to make bamboo products, staying in picturesque bamboo cottages, or simply shopping for indiginous products (which are also available online).

But it’s pertinent to note that while the village is now a flourishing region booming with livelihood opportunities, it was once reeling under a severe agrarian crisis and farmer suicides.

But things changed 1996 onwards, when Sivarajan T and his wife Sreelatha formed the Uravu Indigenous Science and Technology Study Centre (UISTSC) to uplift farmers through bamboo plantations and promote traditional sustainable handicrafts.

“When I moved here from Kozhikode in 1996, I noticed that the traditional practice of bamboo products had been slowly disappearing. Plastic items were rapidly penetrating Indian households at the time, and we began Uravu in such circumstances. Bamboo is good for the environment, as it helps preserve soil, grows fast, and is termite-resistant. It is the green gold material of the 21st century,” Sivaranjan tells The Better India.

Other founding members are Dirar from Thrissur, Anthony CP from Kozhikode, Girija and Sreelatha from Wayanad. Later Baburaj, Dr Abdullakutty AK, Surendran, and Tony Paul, among others, who are core committee members.

The non-profit organisation launched its operations by training eight families, and presently, close to 200 families are directly earning through Uravu. From weaving baskets to building houses from bamboo, the upward trajectory of this village is praiseworthy.

Building Uravu, one artisan at a time

The core members of the organisation involved private and government entities from the very beginning to provide funds, training and resources for the project. Initially, finding skilled artisans was a challenge, so Uravu brought in several experts to impart training.

Bhimrao Chaple, master craftsman from Maharashtra, and his guru Vinu Kale, another legendary bamboo enthusiast, arrived here in 1997. Together, they trained the villagers over 15 years in various fields.

“Vinu Kale has been instrumental in connecting Uravu to IITs and bamboo products with the latest technologies. He suggested the names of several experts who we could call to impart training. Bhimrao trained 20 people, who in turn became trainers themselves,” says Sivaranjan.

To arrange funds and save on expenses, the organisation applied for various grants, schemes such as Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development and the Rashtriya Sam Vikas Yojana (RSVJ) programme. The organisation also joined hands with Ambedkar Hast Shilp Vikas Yojana (AHVY) and NABARD to develop units to manufacture bamboo products.

Among the artisans trained, 90% are women who prefer working from home. The beneficiaries are divided into 17 Self-Help Groups (SHGs). They regularly receive pre and post production facilities like raw material, technical support, design support and market linkages.

“Initially, the income was low but they continued working as it was better than being unemployed. In the 90s, daily earnings were Rs 30, but presently an SHG member can earn up to Rs 30,000, depending on their skills,” Sivaranjan adds.

The organisation has multiple verticals through which different activities are carried out. This includes the Common Facility Centres (CFC), which were set up for storing raw materials and bamboo treatment and processing. Another vertical called Eco Links was started in 2005 to sell handicraft products.

The organisation has two categories of units — one where artisans come on the Uravu premises to work, and another wherein they are allowed to work from home or from the CFC closest to their house. This flexible aspect is a major reason why most villagers have been working with Uravu for several years now.

This includes Jameela, a 20-year-old employee of Uravu, and a single parent who supports her daughter and mother. As the president of the Kalpetta bamboo cluster, she started training artisans five years ago.

“I have attended several workshops, trained many people, explored places outside Kerala, and interacted with several bigwigs, ministers and officials, all because of Uravu,” she says.

And it’s not just bamboo handicrafts and training that the organisation offers. Urava is also dipping its toe in the pool of eco-tourism and other such pro-environment activities.

‘Bamboozling’ the world

Spread across 2.5 acres, the nursery has more than 58 varieties of bamboo seedlings. It was started in 1998 to promote bamboo plantation in collaboration with the panchayat, villagers and voluntary organisations. The farmers are encouraged to help in planting and in return they can take the seedlings.

Under the Eco Links project, they have built cottages, a resort and even houses from Bamboo to promote eco tourism, “Eco Links has provided cottages for many, including the four cottages and a community center on our premises. Furniture like chairs, tables, beds inside the cottages are also built from bamboo,” adds Sivaranjan.

To spread awareness and educate more people, Uravu organises annual exhibitions, and invites students from institutions such as NIFT and IITs. They collaborate with agencies like UNDP and educational institutions to conduct learning workshops. People are also welcomed to stay as a tourist and learn everything about Uravu.

“In 2019, a few of our craftsmen had the opportunity to visit Sri Lanka through the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation and impart their wisdom. Although I have done training in many parts of India, this is the first time I went abroad. We have had people from South Africa, Israel and more visit Uravu,” says Tony Paul, CEO of Uravu.

You can reach Uravu here.

Edited by Divya Sethu