We All Know R Madhavan; Here’s Why We Should Cheer on Vedaant Madhavan Now

While Indian actor R Madhavan made his mark in the film industry several years ago, his son Vedaant Madhavan is now making waves in the field of sports, particularly swimming. He recently won seven medals at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2021 in Bengaluru at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre.
Here’s what we know about him:
- Born to R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Madhavan in 2005, Vedaant has today won 4 silver and 3 bronze medals at the Junior National Aquatic Championships.
- The 16-year-old represented Maharashtra in the recently concluded swimming competition in Bengaluru.
- Vedaant participated and won silver in 800m freestyle swimming, 1500m freestyle swimming, 4×100 freestyle relay and 4×200 freestyle relay events.
- He also won bronze medals in 100m freestyle swimming, 200m freestyle swimming and 400m freestyle swimming events.
- R Madhavan took to social media to wish his son when he turned 16 and said, “Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swells with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father.”
- Earlier this year, in March 2021, Vedaant won a bronze for India at the Latvian Open Swimming Championship.
- Vedaant has been participating in competitive swimming events since 2018.
- Vedaant’s personal best was at the 10th Asian Age Group Championship 2019 where he completed the 50m freestyle in 00.25.97.
(Edited by Yoshita Rao)