Do-It-Yourself: Five Simple Ways to Decorate Your Home This Diwali

It’s that time of the year again where almost every household obsesses over cleanliness and getting rid of clutter. Along with a shiny, spick and span home, we’re always looking for ways to spruce up our nests just a wee bit to welcome the spirit of festivities.

And what better way to do that than looking up some classic and easy home decor ideas?

Be it the colourful lanterns we made in school or the last-minute art projects we all forgot to submit — the creative genius within us all is waiting for that extra nudge of inspiration to get cracking.

So, here are a few do-it-yourself (DIY) home decor ideas that you must try this Diwali.

Wall-Hanging Diyas

Preksha Khare Srivastava’s Instagram page is filled with unique home decor ideas that is suitable for anyone above the ages of 10 to try. Her post on wall-hanging, decorative diyas requires bits of coloured paper, a string and a hot glue gun (or Fevikwik). Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preksha Khare Srivastava (@craftworm_creations)

Here’s another art and craft idea to make floral designs for holding tealights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preksha Khare Srivastava (@craftworm_creations)

Diya Stands

Here’s an innovative method to use up leftover ribbons and strings to create a unique diya stand, as shown by Punekar Sneha. All you need is a few bits of cardboard, leftover cloth, string and glue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punekar Sneha (@punekar.sneha)

Refurbish The Old

From old saris to old bedsheets and CDs, recycle the old clutter into fancy placemats or decorative plates, as seen here. Repurposing cane baskets, PVC pipes and old lights, Abhinav Yadav has created his own unique lanterns. Here’s how you can too.

If you have old knitting hoops lying around, Abhinav shows you how to make ‘Genda hoops‘ to add to your decorative wall hangings.

For more creative ideas on recycling the old, roll up old newspapers and paint them different colours to create the prettiest and economical designs.

Eco-Friendly Decor

Another way to decorate your home is to utilise plants. Abhinav shows us how to create eco-friendly wall-hangings out of coconut shells, some super glue, colourful nylon ropes and tiny plants. Check it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIY Decor & Plants | Varanasi (@_createyourtaste_)

All Things Marigold

Aman Anand has tonnes of smart ways to decorate your place this Diwali on their page, Creative Callings. Take, for example, this DIY mini glass lamp. The decorative piece of work requires dried marigold flowers, glasses, tealights and tracing paper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Anand (@creative_callings)

Here’s another way to use all those pickle jars you have lying around. Experimental Insights shows us how we can use them to beautifully display tonnes of marigold flowers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIY | Madhushree Attal Rathi (@experimental_insights)

(Edited by Vinayak Hegde)