8 Best Homestays In the Western Ghats to Escape Into Nature

If you are planning a summer trip to the Western Ghats, here's a list of homestays to chose from.

Nestled along the lush western coast of the Indian subcontinent, the Western Ghats span 1,600 km across the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. This vast region boasts a rich landscape, abundant biodiversity, and cultural heritage.

As the summer heat begins to rise, it’s an ideal time to plan a tranquil getaway to the Western Ghats. For travellers who appreciate slow-paced exploration and authentic experiences, homestays offer the perfect accommodation option.

Throughout the region, you’ll find a plethora of homestays and farm stays, each offering stunning views and an opportunity to immerse yourself in the local way of life. The Better India embarked on a journey across the length and breadth of the Western Ghats to curate a list of the 8 best homestays for an unforgettable vacation.

1. Shanthi Kunnj Homestay, Chikmagalur

Known for its biodiversity and stunning coffee estates, Chikmagalur might be the getaway of your dreams. Located just beside river Bhadra, Shanthi Kunnj Homestay is perfect if you want to enjoy coffee plantations, waterfalls and river banks.

The stay offers Log houses, Superior Villas & Premier Rooms, which are a beautiful escape from the hustle and bustle and summer heat of the cities. Besides delicious meals, the place also offers plantation tours and nature walks.

Cost: Rs 8,475 onwards

You can book your stay here.

2. Hema Koota Homestay, Sakleshpur

Nestled amidst the rolling hills and lush forests of Sakleshpur, Hema Koota Homestay is perfect if you are looking for a rustic experience. The property has five bedrooms with a spacious verandah and attached bathrooms which has been open to guests since 2015.

The property is located amid coffee, cardamom and pepper plantations on one side and a few homes on the other side, giving you the perfect essence of country life. Run by a farmer duo, Gowtham and Manu Gowtham, the guests also get to understand the process of coffee and cardamom plantation and farming.

With no TV and a weak mobile network, time stands still in this place.

Cost: Rs 2,500 and above

Book your stay here.

3. Shakuntala Farmhouse, Goa

If you want to witness a silent and serene side of Goa, then this farmhouse is the answer.

Located at the foothills of the Chorla Ghats in the Western Ghats, staying here comes with its advantages.

Within an hour’s drive, you have easy access to prominent attractions such as Dudhsagar Falls, Mollem National Park, Bondla Wildlife Sanctuary, Arvalem Falls and caves, Keri Foot Over Bridge, and Tambdi Surla, among others. The farm stay also offers delicious local cuisine after your dip in their pool. They also allow you to bring your furry friends along!

Cost: Rs 3,200 and above

Book your stay here.

4. Maachli, Parule

Located in a quaint village in Maharashtra called Parule, this stay is a perfect location for slow travellers. An eco-friendly farm stay, the place offers the luxury of staying close to nature. As per their official website, the name of the homestay is derived from the word ‘Maachli’, a term for the huts made by a farmer to protect the farm.

You can enjoy activities such as pottery making, plantation tours, and exploring the nearby grassland with the hosts at the homestay.

Cost: Rs 8,000 and above.

Book your stay here.

5. Avabodha Homestay, Panchgani

Sitting amid the serene hills of Panchgani and overlooking the majestic Krishna river, the homestay exudes tranquillity. Run by mother-daughter duo Alka and Prachi, the homestay is a perfect escape from city life.

Serving delicious authentic meals, the place offers various activities such as gardening, pottery, star gazing, and bonfires.

Cost for the entire villa: Rs 21,000 per night.

Book your stay here.

Avabodha Homestay In Panchgani, Maharashtra. Picture credit: Prachi

6. Dudhsagar Farmstay, Goa

The Dudhsagar Farmstay gets its name from the majestic natural wonder of Goa, the Dudhsagar Falls. Located at a short distance from the falls, the place is run by Ajit Malkarnekar and his wife, Doris, who left their lives in Germany and came to Ajit’s birthplace near Mollem National Park looking for a slow, self-sufficient life close to nature.

The place has its own natural pool and offers 5 huts to relax in. You can also explore the pepper and vegetable plantations surrounding it, the Dudhsagar Waterfalls, and the Usgalimol rock carvings.

Cost: Rs 4,500 and above.

Book your stay here. Dudhsagar Farmstay in Goa. Picture credit: Dudhsagar Plantation’s website

7. Firefly by the River, Coorg

Stunning views of the Harangi River, paddy fields, a plethora of bamboo and coconut groves, and pepper plantations are some of the things that await you during this stunning stay. The riverside homestay is a 40-minute drive from Madikeri and offers a plethora of activities such as bird watching, golfing, trekking, plantation tours and cooking classes.

An eco-friendly retreat, the place grows all the food it serves!

Cost: Rs 7,000 and above.

Book your stay here.

8. Tooth Mountain Farmstay, Karjat

The Tooth Mountain Farmstay is a 20-acre boutique farmstay located in Karjat, Maharashtra. The place has a manmade lake where you can cool off or do kayaking. There is also a swimming pool, an organic food farm and an animal farm for you to experience.

As per a Conde Nast article, “We do suggest stepping out as well – hop on a cycle for a tour around town, or trek to the nearby Sondai fort or Prabalgad from the property.” The property has five rooms and an outhouse to accommodate 11 guests.

Cost: Rs 8,400 and above

Book your stay here.

(Edited by Padmashree Pande)