IIT Bombay & Guwahati Are Hiring Project Managers & Engineers; Apply Now

There are 9 vacancies for the three posts at the institutes. Read on to know the eligibility criteria.

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and Guwahati are inviting applications for Senior Project Manager, Associate Project Engineer and Project Engineer. This recruitment drive will fill nine total vacancies for the institutes.

For IIT Bombay

The position of Senior Project Manager is open at IIT Bombay and there are five vacancies.

For the post of Senior Project Manager, the candidate will get a salary between Rs 58,800 and Rs 1,09,200 per month.

For the positions at IIT Bombay, candidates can apply online through the official website of the institute.

Who can apply?

The candidates applying for the post at IIT Bombay must possess a PhD with a minimum of four years of relevant experience. Alternatively, an MTech/ME qualification is acceptable with a minimum of eight years of relevant experience.

For candidates with a BTech/BE/MA/MSc background, a minimum of 10 years of relevant experience is required.

Last date to apply: 11 January, 2024

For IIT Guwahati

In IIT Guwahati, there are three vacancies for Associate Project Engineer and one vacancy for Project Engineer.

For the post of Associate Project Engineer, selected candidates will get a salary of up to Rs 42,550 per month and Rs 56,710 for Project Engineer, including HRA and medical.

For IIT Guwahati, the candidates will have to upload their CVs and relevant documents on the Google form. They will receive a link to an interview basis which the candidates will be shortlisted.

Who can apply?

Candidates for the position of Associate Project Engineer should have an MTech/ME in VLSI/RF/Microwave or equivalent with a minimum of 60% or 6 CPI.

Alternatively, candidates with a BTech/BE (ECE/EE) and 60% or 6 CPI, along with 3 years of relevant experience in the field, are eligible, with prior experience in CAD tools and tape-out being desirable.

To qualify for the role of Project Engineer, candidates must hold a PhD degree in VLSI/RF/Microwave or an equivalent field.

Alternatively, candidates with an MTech/ME in VLSI/RF/Microwave or equivalent, achieving a minimum of 60% or 6 CPI, should also possess three years of relevant experience.

Last date to apply: 20 December, 2023 till 5 pm.

