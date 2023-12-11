8 Best Places For Christmas Cakes & Desserts in Mumbai

Looking for the best Christmas cakes, cookies and desserts? These 8 places in Mumbai offer everything from ginger tartlets to jujubes.

The wave of festive cheer is soon approaching and so are the delicious recommendations by Mumbai’s top foodies. To fuel your burning festive frenzy, we have compiled a list of places that make delightful Christmas cakes and desserts that are ‘gorge-able’! Take your pick.

1. Vienna Bakery

Once a hotspot of buns and bread, the setup in Mumbai’s Santacruz area soon evolved into one of the city’s most loved bakeries. But even amongst its array of baked goods — puffs, Swiss rolls and patties — it’s the bakery’s plum cake that steals the show. Be sure to place your order well in advance as their Christmas cakes are fast-selling items. While you’re awaiting your delicious fondant-topped sweet course, don’t forget to order some of their Christmas sweets. We’ve heard the cult favourites are milk creams and jujubes.

2. Celebrations Fine Confections

The Pud Cake is a melange of pudding and cake

What do you get when pudding and cake come together? Well, a ‘Pud Cake’ of course! Find your sweet spot in the blend of both these treats with Chef Mehernosh Khajotia’s amazing recipe. As Chef Khajotia writes on his page, “This is my very own, signature creation. It is moist with a crumb texture, with lots of fruits, nuts, spices and totally boozed up with rum. Soaked in rum’s warmth, a symphony of taste, Christmas whispers through every sweet embrace. Tradition and joy, a blend so divine, PudCake’s magic, in every bite, will shine.”

3. Hearsch Bakery

In a blog post in 2013, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor revealed that his festive plans are often incomplete without cakes from the legendary Bandra bakery. Mumbaikars have often heard the tale of how the outlet was started by a German baker J Hearsch and moved ownership in the 1920s at the time of the Great War in Germany. The bakery continues to amass a fan following with queues waiting to try their fare of sandwiches, croissants, chocolate eclairs and more.

4. B Merwans

The mawa cake has a long legacy associated with it and is one of the bestsellers at Merwans, Picture source: Instagram: Archana’s Kitchen

For over 100 years, generations of the family have been delighting Mumbaikars with their mawa cakes and more. The business began with Mr Boman Merwan selling baked goods in 1914. Soon their delectable products found love and ‘B Merwans’ was born. Among their many delicious bakes, the mawa cakes and plum cakes continue to enthral.

The bakery is a favourite of celebrated Parsi chef Cyrus Todiwala who said in an article to Live Mint, “The B Merwan family bakes the best mawa cakes ever. In fact, we have three mini ones in our freezer right now,” says Todiwala.

5. Le15 Patisserie

It was a treat to spend time in Pooja’s kitchen. Her passion for baking and the business she’s created is a reminder of what’s possible when you follow your dreams. Great to see how she uses iPhone and Mac in her creative process. Best macaron I’ve ever had! https://t.co/pMcBxXJK4x pic.twitter.com/IZSpcihZow— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 21, 2023

It is no surprise that the macarons at this Mumbai outlet spearheaded by Chef Pooja Dhingra are bites of heaven. But it isn’t just the city’s folk who are fans of her concoctions. Apple CEO Tim Cook too seemed to be taken up with them. On his India Tour in April this year, the American business executive visited Dhingra’s kitchen only to be welcomed with a pile of French desserts. But his highlight was the buttery macarons.

As his X post later read, “It was a treat to spend time in Pooja’s kitchen. Her passion for baking and the business she’s created is a reminder of what’s possible when you follow your dreams. Great to see how she uses the iPhone and Mac in her creative process. Best macaron I’ve ever had!” If you’re looking to get your hands on some Christmas delights, the bakery is a wonderful place to do so.

6. Mama Z’s

The chocolate desserts at Mama Z’s will take you on a gastronomic adventure, Picture source: Mama Z’s

Zarine — the founder of Mama Z’s whose baked goodies are all the rage — was seven when she observed her maternal grandmother whip up a storm in the kitchen. Today, she attempts to do the same. “I stayed true to the old-fashioned style of abundance. Cooking for family and friends brings so much happiness that Mama Z’s was inevitable.” Whether you decide to go on a gastronomic adventure with the chocolate loaf with strawberries or the mini Xmas cupcakes, you are sure to be thrilled.

As Shaan Khanna, co-founder of Spicy Sangria shared in an article in Condé Nast, “They (the carrot cake and Christmas hamper) are amazing. I would also suggest trying her Christmas special: Eton mess with yoghurt and berries with the perfect crunch. I also love the Brie topped with pecan, rosemary, and cranberries.”

7. American Express Bakery

American Express Bakery serves traditional Christmas pudding, Picture source: Instagram: Dishymama

Since 1908 the Carvalho family in Mumbai has been making everyone’s Christmas a whole lot brighter with their desserts and cakes. Baking runs in the blood, as the family website reads. In their initial days the outlet introduced imported cheeses and meats to their menu which they would deliver to American cruise ships. Thus the name. Though the bakery is always bustling, come Christmas the frenzy takes on a whole new avatar. Their cakes, pies, tarts, flan and pudding will add life to your Christmas feast.

8. Toshin Patisserie

Toshin Shetty, the culinary genius behind this patisserie, was gifted a chef coat on his 10th birthday. Such was his love for cooking that his fondest memories of childhood involve the time spent at his father’s restaurant in Mumbai. An ardent lover of chocolate, Toshin has started the patisserie as a way of bringing his love for food and business together.

This Christmas if you’re looking to order cakes, handcrafted praline and more for your meal Toshin’s has got you covered. But the real hero of the menu is the crispy ginger tartlets that have the right balance of spice and richness to add to your festive cheer.

Edited by Padmashree Pande