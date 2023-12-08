Recruitment 2023: UPSC Announces Job Vacancies for Consultants

The UPSC is inviting applications from retired government deputy secretaries/undersecretaries up to 64 years of age as consultants. Read on to know eligibility criteria and registration details.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for retired government servants on a contract basis.

There are six openings for the position of a consultant.

The appointment will be on a contract basis for one year, with the possibility of extension, depending on the performance/requirement.

Who can apply?

Candidates should not have attained 64 years as of the closing date, 31 December, 2023.

The candidate should have retired by 30 November 2023, from the rank of Deputy Secretary or equivalent, or as Under Secretary or equivalent from any Ministry or Department of Government of India.

Candidates should have a minimum experience of two years in handling vigilance and disciplinary cases.

Candidates should have working knowledge of computer applications in the day-to-day functioning of the office.

Remuneration will be decided based on the last drawn basic pay minus the pension amount.

Things to note:

Interested candidates can submit their application form in the prescribed format in a sealed cover super-scribed “Application for engagement as consultant DS/US level on contract basis in UPSC” to this address: Under Secretary (Admin), R.No. 11, annex building (ground floor), Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

The last date to apply for the positions is 31 December, 2023.

For further details, check the official notification.

