This Diwali, Donate Groceries & Serve ‘Happiness On a Plate’ to Hundreds of Poor Families

This Diwali, join The Better India’s #HappinessOnAPlate campaign to help hundreds of families across India celebrate the festivals with the joy of food.

Diwali sweets, Diwali snacks, Diwali love, Diwali joy. It’s that time of the year when gifts full of hope and happiness are being exchanged across the country. Why go to a friend’s party empty-handed when you know exactly where to order that sweet, sweet hamper of the most delicious chocolates! What better way to express love for your parents than a beautiful night of homemade dinner? What do festivals even mean if there isn’t lots of food prep with laughter, and yes, some more food?

But then there is the harsh reality of hunger in India. The truth is, no matter the season, millions of people will sleep on empty stomachs every night in our country. Even on Diwali.

Could we help change that?

While it would be difficult to solve the larger problem all alone, it should not be difficult for us to join forces and make sure that some people have the blessing of a full table during the festivals. Together, we can help in our own small ways.

This Diwali, join The Better India’s #HappinessOnAPlate campaign to help hundreds of families across India celebrate the festivals with the joy of food. To make this possible, we are working with five NGOs dedicated to fighting hunger in the country.

Our goal is to make sure that hundreds of people across the country don’t go hungry this Diwali. We’re focusing on cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. When you donate to this campaign, we’ll use the funds to provide grocery kits of the same value to the underprivileged — including abandoned individuals, children in orphanages, and families in need.

Below are the five NGOs that will benefit from your contributions: Chinu Kwatra’s NGO ‘Khushiyaan Foundation’ provides food and education to underprivileged people.

1. Khushiyaan Foundation

Khushiyaan, meaning happiness, is dedicated to bringing joy to the underprivileged people in society and the environment. Led by Chinu Kwatra, it is an officially registered foundation under the Mumbai Public Trust Act 1950 and the Societies Registration Act 1860.

Founder Chinu faced numerous challenges early in life. After his family experienced a severe financial crisis, he worked tirelessly to support his education, often helping his mother in their family dhaba. Despite hardships, he excelled academically and later fell into a deep depression following the tragic loss of his beloved. However, this turning point inspired him to dedicate his life to helping the underprivileged.

Today, the NGO consists of a young team, and their ongoing projects — including Roti Ghar, Naari Shakti, Beach Warriors, and Project Paathshala — focus on providing food, empowering women, maintaining cleanliness, and offering education to those in need. Deb Kumar Mallick feeds elderly people abandoned by their families.

2. Deb Kumar Mallick

Originally from Kolkata, Deb Kumar Mallick began by providing meals to a few abandoned elderly individuals in his locality. Over time, his initiative gained recognition, and now he serves as a lifeline for 486 people in need. Regardless of the weather, Deb remains dedicated, understanding that these individuals rely on him. He not only provides them with home-cooked meals but also ensures they receive their necessary medications. To them, he is like a son, a trusted friend during their old age and the support they long for in their last years.

Growing up in challenging circumstances, including his father’s paralysis and his brother’s mental health issues, Deb learned the value of compassion and perseverance early on. After achieving success in his business, he returned to Kolkata and witnessed the plight of neglected seniors, prompting him to start providing meals and medical support to those in need.

Supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, his selfless efforts continue to make a significant impact in the lives of many elderly people in Kolkata. Dev Dass Goswami and his wife care for people who are homeless and abandoned by their families with food and support.

3. DAVO Sansthan

Former truck driver Dev Dass Goswami has devoted himself to caring for the abandoned and homeless. He has established two shelters in Dwarka and Delhi, housing more than 200 people and providing them with food and support.

Hailing from a poor family in Haryana, Dev witnessed hunger and neglect in his youth, which spurred him to vow to provide food to those in need. His commitment to serving the homeless led him to become an undertaker for the unclaimed bodies he found on the highways. Determined to offer more than just food, he started providing makeovers, aiming to restore the dignity of the homeless.

With the support of his wife, Tara, he has housed and cared for numerous individuals over the years. Their dedication led them to establish a non-profit organisation called DAVO. Despite facing financial challenges, they have continued their humanitarian work, offering not only food and shelter but also sports activities and medical attention to those in need.

Venkat and Vijaya Iyer have devoted their lives to the betterment of people living in the slums in their neighbourhood.

4. Swabhimaan Trust

Established in 2000 by Venkatraman Iyer and Vijaya Venkat, Swabhimaan, a registered public charitable trust, focuses on serving the underprivileged in Bengaluru neighbourhoods — such as Rajendranagar, L R Nagar, and Neelasandra near Koramangala, Karesandra in Banashankari, and Subhashnagar near Electronic City. They tackle malnutrition and hunger by conducting extensive grocery distribution drives, reaching at least 2,000 families daily.

Venkat and Vijaya, former residents of Muscat, returned to India and committed themselves to aiding the underprivileged. Starting by distributing excess food from nearby offices to 500 slum dwellers, they recognised the lack of support for single mothers and children. Their NGO aimed to assist these women and children, providing education and livelihood support.

Their efforts then expanded to include microfinance programmes, employment initiatives, and a free clinic, addressing various needs of the slum community. Despite challenges, they persist in their mission to bring positive change to the slum. Rouble Nagi Art Foundation (RNAF) offers vocational training, mentorship programmes, and nutritious meals to underprivileged children.

5. Rouble Nagi Art Foundation

Rouble Nagi Art Foundation (RNAF) is a non-profit organisation that aims to use art to create a positive impact on people’s perspectives. In Hyderabad, RNAF has collaborated with us to offer vocational training, mentorship programmes, and nutritious meals to 700 orphan children residing at the Victoria Memorial Home Residential School.

With a focus on offering a safe space, education, and nutritious meals, RNAF has set up multiple centres in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Rajasthan, and Noida. Founder Rouble Nagi emphasises the necessity of addressing the emotional and social well-being of these children, highlighting the challenges they face and the measures taken to ensure their physical and mental well-being.

We’re reaching out to all our readers and supporters to lend a helping hand. Your generosity can make a real difference in the lives of people who really need some food and support. Join our #HappinessOnAPlate campaign and be a source of hope and nourishment for fellow citizens this festive season.

Your contributions to groceries and food items can truly change lives and bring smiles to those dealing with hunger. Let’s work together to make this campaign a success and ensure that everyone has a full belly on Diwali. Your support means the world to us in our fight against hunger.