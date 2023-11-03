8 Farms Stays Across India to Experience The Perfect Staycation

Searching for a slow vacation with a natural pool, organic food and more? We list out the top farm stays in India to enjoy nature at its best.

For the past few days, thanks to the concept of work from home, I’ve been living in a tranquil area amidst the beautiful hills of Kalimpong, West Bengal. The sounds of birds serve as my natural alarm, and I wake up to the warm rays of the sun shining through my window curtains.

The lush greenery around me has made every other colour pale in comparison. Distant from the hustle and bustle of the city, the rejuvenating dhara (stream) feels like it has cleansed my soul.

While I have the privilege of being born to a pahadan (a woman born in or from the mountains), not all of us have the opportunity to experience this serene and organic lifestyle. It is for this reason that The Better India has compiled a list of farm stays across India where you can relax and embrace an organic and sustainable way of life.

1. The Lilac Farm, Karnataka

Located in Somashettyhalli in Bengaluru, this farm stay is perfect if you are looking for a quick escape from the city’s traffic. The place, run by mother-daughter duo, Anitha and Christina Ajith, once used to be a poultry farm. However, an autoimmune disease caught by Christina made the entire family rethink their lifestyle.

Within two months, her family switched to veganism. They decided to convert their farm into a vegan farm and practise organic farming. At the farm, besides enjoying the peace and quiet, you can indulge in herbal teas, fruit juices, vegan meals, stargazing, mud bathing, and learn about organic farming.

Book your stay here.

2. Dudhsagar Farm Stay, Goa

While Goa is well-known for its beaches and parties, there is a serene part of the state waiting for you to explore and enjoy it. Dudhsagar Farm Stay gets its name from the majestic natural wonder of Goa, the Dudhsagar Falls. About two decades ago, Ajit Malkarnekar and his wife, Doris, left their lives in Germany and came to Ajit’s birthplace near Mollem National Park looking for a slow, self-sufficient life close to nature.

The duo built their sustainable farm stay on a barren land growing every tree on the plantation with love and care. The place offers 5 huts to stay in alongside a natural pool to cool off and numerous tours to take off the surrounding pepper and vegetable plantations, the Dudhsagar Waterfalls, and the Usgalimol rock carvings.

Book your stay here.

3. Farm of Happiness, Maharashtra

As the name hints, it is quite literally the “Farm of Happiness” if you enjoy chilling with cattle and practising organic farming. Located in a small village called Phungus, Maharashtra, the place is a green haven. In their late 30s, the founders, Sampada and Rahul Kulkarni, questioned if they were truly ‘happy’. Waiting to find their happy place, the couple moved to the village wanting to live a sustainable life and build a nature resort.

Once you have feasted on the wholesome organically grown meal at the resort, you can dive right into the simple living activities of the farm. You can indulge in various farm activities like washing the cattle or can even prepare a piece of land for cultivation, weeding, sowing, ploughing, harvesting etc.

Book your stay here.

4. The Joy Jungle, Gujarat

Sitting in the magnificent Gir Forest, The Joy Jungle is the brainchild of 25-year-old Siddharth Kubavat. The farm stay is the result of his search for a purpose in his life. Preparing to go to IIT as per his parents’ wish, he often found himself lost in life. This was before he did a natural farming course after completing his school.

This inspired him so much that he decided to make a living out of it. So, in 2020, he purchased farmland in the Gir Forest. Today, at his farm, he hosts people eager to learn about organic farming and nature. You will grow the food that you eat on Siddharth’s farm alongside getting various lessons on sustainable living.

Book your stay by reaching him at 8000598859.

5. Bon Farmhouse, Sikkim

If you love the mountains and yearn for an authentic pahadi farm experience, then Bon Farmhouse is an ideal place to begin. Situated in the tranquil Kewzing Village of Sikkim, this place offers a genuine back-to-nature experience.

The farm stay boasts a thriving livestock that provides the milk for your morning tea or coffee and the eggs for your breakfast, all truly natural! Additionally, you can immerse yourself in the organic farming experience on their land, where they cultivate a variety of products, including maize, buckwheat, finger millet, green peas, and wheat.

Book your stay here.

6. Pico farm stay, Tamil Nadu

Run by a mother-daughter duo, Laxmi Ammal and Kasthuri Sivaraman, the farm stay is a labour of love for them. Always wanting to become entrepreneurs, the duo finally faced their fears and decided to take a leap of faith with Pico Farm Stay in Tamil Nadu’s Rettanai village.

At this destination, visitors are offered a delightful culinary experience. The farm’s own produce, including fresh vegetables and fruits, is utilised to create delicious dishes while enjoying the stay’s mini-libraries, a multitude of trees, and a natural pond.

Book your stay here.

7. Varanashi Organic Farm, Karnataka

An ancestral property run by father-son duo Ashwini Krishna Moorthy and their son, Partha Varanashi, the place is a perfect getaway located just a short drive east of Mangalore. The property is 200 years old and is 100 acres in size. During your stay on the farm, you will have the chance not only to witness the process of growing food organically but also you get to participate in activities such as planting seeds, harvesting, post-harvest processing of crops, etc.

The guests also have an option to live in tree houses. Interestingly, none of the trees were cut through during the construction process, allowing their roots to continue growing naturally. The farm also practices upcycling of farm waste, transforming it into compost, and features a biogas unit on the land.

Book your stay here.

8. MharoKhet, Rajasthan

While on a vacation in Japan, Rajnush Agarwal and his wife Vedika, conceived the idea of a fresh farm stay. Drawing inspiration from how they use fresh farm produce in their meals, the couple decided to replicate the same in India.

Located on the outskirts of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, the place has over 80 varieties of naturally grown exotic and native herbs, fruits, and vegetables. As per a report, “The experience involves farm tours, culinary trails of seven-course pre-plated plant-forward meals, a flagship experience, and private dinings under a canopy of trees and a two-decade-old guava orchard.”

You can book your stay here.

(Edited by Padmashree Pande)