How to Grow a Perfect Urban Garden in a Tiny City Apartment? Engineer Shares Steps

Engineer Komal Singh runs YouTube channel Urban Home Vibes to educate over one lakh urban gardening enthusiasts on how to start their journey. Watch this video to know more about all the handy tips she has to give.

How can I grow curry leaves at home? How can I make liquid fertiliser? How to make compost using kitchen waste? These are some of the questions that Komal Singh, an engineer from Bihar addresses through her Instagram page ‘Urban Home Vibes’.

One of the most common complaints of city folk is the lack of space to have a garden. But Komal’s green oasis in her 2 BHK apartment complex proves that space is no constraint when you have green fingers and a solid passion. With more than 120 plants including tomatoes, capsicums, ginger and beetroot, this mini garden has it all.

While corporate life took a toll on Komal’s love for gardening, she resumed her green activities last year when she moved to Bengaluru. “I took this up as a challenge and started growing vegetables from seeds in my small balcony garden.”.

Now, not only does she grow plants of every variety imaginable, but also educates her 1,10,000 followers on social media about composting, microgreens, preparing fertilisers and shifting to sustainable alternatives in the home.

In one of her videos, Komal emphasises that all you need to start a garden in your urban home is good quality seeds, soil, and a mix of 50 percent soil, 30 percent compost and 20 percent cocopeat.

Her balcony decked with flowers has often got her followers asking how she manages to maintain such a beautiful space. She can often be heard encouraging everyone around her, “Start where you are with whatever you have.”

Know more about this urban gardener’s journey, here:

