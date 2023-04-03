ISRO Announces Free Online Certification Course for Students & Professionals

ISRO has announced a free online course on Synthetic Aperture Radar for students, researchers, and government scientific staff. Check your eligibility and how to apply here.

Why My Mother’s Death Inspired Me To Help Families Document Forgotten Heirloom Recipes

‘I’m Unstoppable’: 48-YO Kathak Dancer on Why She Performs Between Chemotherapy Sessions

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for a free online course on Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) called SAR Data Processing and its Application with Special Emphasis on RISAT-1A/EOS-4 for graduate and postgraduate students. The course aims at educating students on how geometric corrections can be done using SAR geolocation, geocoding, and orthorectification techniques.

Apart from students, the course is also open to technical or scientific staff of Central and state governments, as well as faculty or researchers at universities or institutions.

Things to know

The course is free.

The participants are expected to have basic knowledge of remote sensing and digital image processing.

Course study materials — such as lecture slides, video-recorded lectures, and handouts of important links and demonstrations — will be made available through IIRS ftp link.

A certificate will be given to the participants who have 70 percent attendance in the course.

How to apply

Applications have to be submitted online.

To participate in this programme, interested organisations, universities, departments, and institutes have to identify a coordinator at their end.

The identified coordinator will have to register his/her institute as a nodal centre on the IIRS website.

All participants have to register online through a registration page by selecting their organisation as nodal centre here.

Important dates

The course will be conducted from 10 April to 14 April 2023.

For more information, check the official notification.

Edited by Divya Sethu