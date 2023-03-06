 
ISRO Announces Offline Course on Remote Sensing; Here’s How to Apply

ISRO remote sensing

ISRO has announce a two-week offline course on remote sensing and its applications for professionals and researchers. Check your eligibility and how to apply.

ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) has announced a two-week offline course called ‘Emerging Trends in Remote Sensing and its Application’, which will be conducted by IIRS (Indian Institute of Remote Sensing) in its Dehradun campus.

The course is designed for professionals and researchers who are interested in learning about the present and future potential of remote sensing technology.

The course will talk about emerging trends in remote sensing along with its various applications. Participants will learn the overview of SAR, INSAR, POLSAR, UAV, LiDAR, and hyperspectral remote sensing and data processing, along with the practical applications of using this data.

Things to know

  • The course will be taught offline through lectures, demonstrations, case studies, field studies, and hands-on exercises.
  • Professionals, faculty, scientists and researchers (like junior research fellows, senior research fellows and research associates) in the field of remote sensing and satellite image processing and allied fields can apply.
  • Participants need to have a minimum of two years of experience in the field mentioned above.
  • The course is priced at Rs 12,000 — including tuition fee, registration, field work etc.
  • For participants who wish to reside in the IIRS hostel, an additional Rs 5,000 will have to be paid.

How to apply

  • Aspirants can submit their filled online applications on the official website.
  • In case of a large number of applications, candidates will be selected based on the criteria that IIRS deems fit.

Important dates

  • The last date to apply for the course is 12 March 2023.
  • The selected-candidate list will be available on the IIRS website by 21 March 2023.
  • The course begins on 17 April 2023 and will go on till 28 April 2023.

For further information, check the official notification.

Edited by Divya Sethu

