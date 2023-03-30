Lawyer Helps Child Sexual Abuse Victims Win Compensation Up to Rs 1 Crore

Engineer turned lawyer Prita is founder-president of the NGO Peace and Equality Cell (PEC), which works to prevent CSA by creating awareness and providing victims access to justice.

Trigger warning: This story contains mentions of suicide and sexual violence

As a child, Prita Jha had a strong sense of fairness. She recalls how she and her brother would argue into the night about rationality and justice. Today, the 55-year-old legal activist, researcher and trainer, is committed to address the issue of child sexual abuse (CSA) as comprehensively as she can.

Prita is founder-president of the NGO Peace and Equality Cell (PEC). Started in 2012, PEC’s work is mainly two-fold — preventing CSA by creating awareness, and providing victims access to justice.

Under its ambit, Prita provides free legal representation to the victims, helps them access counselling, and makes efforts to rehabilitate them. Regardless of the outcome (conviction or acquittal), in all cases, survivors are supported by PEC so that they do not have to navigate the criminal justice system alone.

Prita works to prevent CSA by creating awareness and providing victims access to justice.

Interestingly, Prita is an engineer turned lawyer. “I studied engineering in the UK and took a course on ‘law for engineers’. I was so fascinated by the course that I studied one year of law and converted my degree to a legal one. I then worked on the issue of domestic violence with a group of feminist lawyers in the UK.”

“Having a deep desire to return and connect with India, I came to Ahmedabad in 2005. I started working with riot victims on cases of gender-based violence. The decision to set up PEC was an organic one to continue the fight for justice,” she says.

Hasmukh’s story

It was a specific case that made Prita and PEC focus on CSA. In early 2013, PEC got involved in a child rape case, where the 15-year-old victim had given birth. Hasmukh (name changed) had learning disabilities. The PEC team was convinced that it was not a case of a single rape incident, but protracted sexual abuse. PEC supported the child and family and enabled Hasmukh to secure much-needed counselling services.

After DNA tests, the police arrested two of the accused. Tragically, soon after this huge breakthrough, Hasmukh died by suicide, unable to cope with the stress and family conflict brought by revelations of the sexual abuse she had been subjected to.

“I visited Hasmukh in hospital. She had 97 percent burns. I was traumatised. Hasmukh was a girl who was always ready with a smile. Seeing her plight made me decide that I should focus my work on preventing CSA, not just providing legal aid to victims,” says Prita.

Since then, Prita has led a group of lawyers, paralegals, activists, researchers and trainers who have been addressing the issue of CSA for the past 11 years in Gujarat. PEC has offered legal support to CSA victims in 320 cases so far. Of these, 194 were not fought till the end. Of the remaining 124, 76 have concluded, while the rest are still in the courts.