How I Battled Depression & Ridicule to be Kashmir’s 1st Certified Female Fitness Trainer

Aliya Farooq is Kashmir’s first certified female fitness trainer, but had to fight many battles with sexism, ridicule, and depression to achieve the feat. She shares how fitness helped her rediscover herself, and how she’s helping other women do the same.

In the Kashmir valley, which over the years has suffered much strife, one major problem has largely gone unaddressed — the health of the women here.

Data from the government’s National Family Health Survey-5 states that nearly every third woman in Jammu & Kashmir is overweight or suffers from obesity. Another 2015 survey shows that half of the women suffer from probable depression. Such data puts the spotlight on how urgent it is to address this crisis, which remains neglected due to prevailing patriarchy.

For instance, Mahek, a resident of Srinagar, was not allowed to go to a fitness centre because most of the gyms are dominated by male members and trainers. The 24-year-old was suffering from PCOD (polycystic ovarian disease) — a medical condition that results in weight gain, menstrual irregularity, and birth complications.

“I did not get my period for six months, and was really upset about it. I would take medicines but nothing worked. Since most gyms here have male trainers, my family did not allow me to join a gym, even though the doctor advised me to,” Mahek tells The Better India.