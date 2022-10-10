Airports Authority Announces 100+ Engineering Apprenticeship Vacancies In North India

The Airports Authority of India is inviting applications for apprentice engineer vacancies in their regional headquarters in the North.

Eligible candidates can undergo an apprenticeship training programme in various airports in North India for the year 2022-23.

Things to know:

Only Indian nationals from North India are eligible to apply.

Those who have a graduate degree or diploma in engineering in the streams of civil, electrical, electronics, computer science, IT, aeronautical, aerospace, architecture, mechanical and automobile can apply.

To know the vacancies in each stream, refer to the official notification.

Based on their registered location, selected candidates will be posted in locations across North India.

Those selected will be made to undergo an apprenticeship training at notified airports/establishments.

Candidates with work/training experience of more than a year will not be considered.

Maximum age limit is 26 years as on 31 August 2022.

Selection will be merit-based in the qualifying examination.

Final selection will be based on interview, medical fitness and certificate verification.

Candidates applying for more than one discipline will not be considered.

The candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 12,000 – 15,000 per month.

How to apply:

Go to the official portal and apply by providing details.

Prior to application, register with the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal for apprenticeship training in AAI.

Login to NATS Portal using the username and password obtained after enrollment.

From the dropdown menu, find ‘Airports Authority of India’ and select ‘Northern Region’ to apply.

Wait for the SMS/e-mail.

For more information, go through the official notification.

In case of queries contact admin@boatnr.org or info@boatnr.org or 05122584056.

Feature image credits: Shutterstock