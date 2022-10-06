Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

Couple Quits Bengaluru Life, Turn Barren Land into Mango Orchard & Homestay Amid Nature

Velanga Homestay by Bengaluru couple

Karthik Ramaraj quit his New Zealand job to move with his wife to a place closer to nature, setting up the Velanga Homestay amid a mango orchard, which he built on a barren piece of land.

While working as a marketing professional in New Zealand, Bengaluru-native Karthik Ramaraj came across a book that forever changed his perspective. ‘The One Straw Revolution’ by Masanobu Fukuoka inspired him to live close to nature, and he quit his job to return to his home country in 2009.

Later, Karthik bought a piece of land in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, with the idea to create a farmstay. His little work experience in an apple orchard helped him build a beautiful orchard filled with coconut trees and paddy. 

Velanga Homestay, owned by Karthik and his wife Nikita Dawar, is made of second-hand roof tiles, antique furniture, and other sustainable items. The stay welcomes at least 25 guests per month and provides them with interesting activities like pottery workshops, bicycle rides in the forest, swimming and kayaking. 

Out of the total 50 acres, 30 acres is reserved for cultivation of trees and vegetables. Around 40 per cent of the food needs of the homestay is met by the farm itself. 

“Guests can explore the surroundings, relax, come visit the pottery studio, and bask in nature, with clean air and clear skies. If guests are thirsty, there is always a glass of freshly juiced toddy available,” says Nikita, who conducts slow pottery classes too.

The couple plans to turn the space into a fruit forest with over 20 varieties of fruit trees.

Watch to know more about the lovely orchard and homestay:

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
poster_image

19-YO Hockey Champ’s Victory; India’s New AIIMS: 5 Stories You Cannot Miss
Grapes poster image

6 Easy Tips To Grow Organic Grapes At Home
ws_-_poster_image_-_indore

Cleanest Places in India; Public E-Bikes for Mumbaikars: 5 Stories to Make Your Day
gandhi jayanti

8 Heroes Building the India Mahatma Gandhi Dreamt Of
36th National Games

Vande Bharat to ISRO Scientist Making India Proud: 5 Stories to Make Your Day
ws_-_ps_-_poster_image_11zon

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 10 Facts About The Powerful Chola Dynasty
WS - Lata Mangeshkar - Poster Image

Rare Pics of Lata Mangeshkar: The Legend Whose Voice Transcends Generations
WS - 10 Scientists - Poster Image

10 Scientists Who Made India Proud With Their Incredible Breakthroughs
ws_-_turban_ias_lady_-_poster_image

IAS Officer Shares Important Tips on Cracking UPSC CSE Without Coaching

Farmer’s Exotic Food Forest has 1300 Plants Like Rambutan & Blue Bananas
ws_-_4_upsc_siblings_-_poster_image

These 4 Siblings Have all Cracked UPSC CSE
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement