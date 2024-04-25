This Family Made Their Cement-Free Dream Home Using Neem & Jaggery as Building Material

Shipra Singhania’s home in Alwar, Rajasthan is built using natural, cooling materials like neem, jaggery, and turmeric. It also has a rainwater harvesting system.

A heatwave is sweeping through the country with temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celcius in many cities, forcing us to use air conditioners at all times. As the climate gets more extreme, we all dream of living in a home that could adapt to different weather conditions.

This was the way homes were constructed earlier, before cement became a necessity for construction. Shipra Singhania has built such a dreamy sustainable home in Alwar, Rajasthan.

The architect runs Sketch Design Studio, and built this 2,000 square feet home using natural materials and revived ancient techniques. The home is built using mud and earth sacks along with lime and plaster. She even incorporated neem leaves, turmeric and jaggery in the building material.

“These edibles have been used for years in earthen constructions due to their many properties — neem keeps termites at bay, while jaggery is a great binding material, and methi (fenugreek), too, binds the bricks well,” explains Shipra.

The main challenge was designing for Alwar’s extreme climate, with temperatures going from as high as 41 degrees Celcius to as low as 8 degrees Celcius in the winters. The architect designed the home in a strategic manner to maintain a comfortable climate inside all year-round.

The best part – it has zero cement. The central roof at a height of 23 feet, along with huge windsor, ensures proper ventilation and sunlight penetration. Adding to the structural sustainability are the rainwater harvesting and greywater systems.

Learn more about the house here:

Edited by Padmashree Pande

