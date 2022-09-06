Magic to Woodworking: 8 Online Courses to Help You Learn Unique Skills

The joys and endless possibilities of the internet were reinforced, if not realised, when the COVID-19 lockdowns forced all of us within the confines of our home.

From entrepreneurial ventures to cooking, learning the careful art of knitting, and perfecting those expert yoga poses — when the outside world came to a standstill, we all found a way to keep moving.

However, as the world finds a “new normal” amid the pandemic, we return to the 9 to 5 grind and in one way or another, most of us have put our hobbies and interests on the back burner.

But thanks to the internet, the freedom to explore activities you always wanted to but never knew how remains. There’s still a way you can unleash the artist, magician, designer or chef within, all on your own time and from the comfort of your home.

We did the work so you don’t have to. Here are 8 thrilling and unique online courses you can take to build — and show off — your expert skills:

1. Woodwork

Did you know that woodworking not only helps you be patient but also improves focus and perseverance?

From toys and bowls to full-fledged tables and other majestic furniture, you can create many intricate pieces of art through this skill. It is said that in children, woodworking develops hand-eye coordination.

Start with this ‘Woodworking For Beginners: Source, Design, and Sculpt With Confidence’ course on Skillshare, which will teach you how to use a knife and axe safely, create 3D wooden objects, and more, held by Nashville-based farmer Annie Briggs.

Check out the course here.

2. Electrical works

How much do you know about the wiring of your house? Is fitting a new bulb or a fan still a task for you?

Needless to say, having a basic idea of your house’s electrical wiring and equipment is quite important, so you can prevent possible shocks, short circuits, and more.

Electrical work can make you highly skilled and maybe even save you money on having to call the electrician the next time something goes wrong. Check out what one student had to say about the ‘Basics of Household Wiring’ on Udemy.

“This course is a simple, direct, [has] no-frills introduction to the fundamentals and best practices of household wiring. The information was delivered exactly how I like it, short, sweet and to the point. The examples were very clear and should prepare you for tackling a lot of basic tasks.”

Need no electrician’s help.

Photo credits: Twitter

Check out the course here.

3. Magic

Now that’s a skill not many will be able to upstage you in!

Besides leaving your audiences mystified, studying and memorising magic tricks can increase your problem-solving skills, enhance your storytelling and imagination skills, and boost your confidence.

Here’s an online magic course taught by magician and filmographer Tim Domsky, a perfect lesson for beginners looking to learn the behind-the-scenes of the world’s most popular tricks.

How about a card trick?

Photo credits: Twitter

Check out the course here.

4. Digital art

Forget about having to stock up on pens, sheets, colours, and more. All you need to be an artist these days is your trusted tablet or computer.

If excess screen time is a problem for you, you can spend some quality time with your device by learning digital art. It’s easier because you can undo or start over as and when you please.

One needs plenty of patience and interest to master digital art. Try Udemy’s ‘Complete Beginner’s Guide to Digital Art’, a 10-hour course of 60 videos to learn everything about it.

Check out the course here.

5. Baking

Who doesn’t love a cheesy homemade pizza or a perfectly decorated chocolate cake?

Baking can be a good way to relieve stress, build new and exciting ideas, and foster creativity. An additional perk is that once you get good, you can turn your skills into an income-generating activity.

Bakedemy’s online course contains high-quality video tutorials, recipes, reading materials and live Q&A sessions. This is a certificate course and the videos can be accessed at any time.

Fresh from the oven.

Photo credits: Instagram/ Divyne Bites

Check out the course here.

6. Gardening

What tastes better than a regular tomato? One that you’ve grown and nurtured yourself.

There are numerous studies to show that gardening helps improve mental illnesses like anxiety and depression, memory, moods, and more. The activity is rewarding in all senses — you eat healthier, keep active, and even in the densest concrete jungles, find a quick escape to nature.

Garden Tutor is an award-winning crash course for absolute beginners. It is free and takes only 2-3 hours to complete. You can also buy a beginner’s garden kit from the website.

Check out the course here.

7. Calligraphy

Ever taken a look at your old school notebooks and stared in horror at your handwriting?

Turns out, good handwriting is an art that can in fact be learned — just look at calligraphy.

Calligraphy is more than just fancy writing — it is said to relieve stress, stimulate creativity, and improve concentration.

With calligrapher Kimberly Shrack’s course on Skillshare you can learn the 10 basic strokes in the art, how to connect each letter, and more to craft beautiful pieces of work. The course is ideal for beginners.

Check out the course here.

8. Embroidery

Here’s another activity you can generate income from. Embroidery is a fun and rewarding way to keep busy and create beautiful clothes, coasters, towels, bags, and more.

What’s more is that this activity stimulates the brain, keeps you focussed, and is the perfect example of using art as therapy.

This contemporary embroidery course is perfect if you already know the basics and want to build upon them.

Check out the course here.

Edited by Divya Sethu