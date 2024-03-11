IFS Officer Shares Pro Tips on How to Read Books Efficiently for UPSC, IIT-JEE, GATE & Other Exams
Preparing for IIT, GATE, or UPSC? IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi, who is also an alumnus of IIT Roorkee, shares how to read books effectively to retain important information while preparing for competitive exams.
Are you getting ready for exams like IIT, UPSC, or GATE? You might spend hours searching for the best subject books, but students often don’t realise that there’s another key factor that greatly influences your success.
And that is ‘how to’ use and understand the book, which is just as crucial to retain the information.
Similar Story
'I Had Decided to Drop Out of IIT Entrance Exams, Until My Dad's Words Changed My Life'
Ganesh Balakrishnan's life took a turn when he faced health issues a month before his IIT-JEE exam. Despite feeling disheartened and at the verge of dropping out, his father's advice helped him overturn his luck.Read more >
IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi — who also is an institute medalist from IIT Roorkee — shares how he picked the right books and read them effectively during his exam preparations.
He took to X (Twitter) to share tips on making the most of reading books for every competitive examination. “Book reading enhances understanding, but inefficient reading is only a waste of time,” he wrote.
Here are five top tips shared by Himanshu for effective reading for exams:
1. Pick the right book
He advised students not to buy every book recommended by toppers. “Select good books and stick to them,” he wrote.
1. "Select good books."
Don't jump into every book recommended by toppers.
Select good books and stick to them.— Himanshu Tyagi (@Himanshutyg_ifs) March 10, 2024
2. Read the index
Himashu further advised students to make sure to read the index before picking up any book. “Before starting, understand what the book is about. Understand the design of the book,” he noted.
2. Read the index.
Before starting, understand what the book is about. Understand the design of the book.— Himanshu Tyagi (@Himanshutyg_ifs) March 10, 2024
3. Read the interesting chapters first
Similar Story
Crores Lie Unclaimed in Demat Accounts of Indians Who Pass Away! How to Safeguard Your Savings?
With thousands of crores of rupees lying unclaimed due to the lack of nominations, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has put out a consultation paper on easing the nominee process for your Demat accounts and other securities in case of any adverse events. Here's what that means for you and the steps you can take to protect your assets.Read more >
The IFS officer introduced a concept that he calls “superficial reading” — fast reading of the chapter you are interested in.
3. Selective reading.
Don't try to read every page of the book. Be selective about what you want to read.
Read in 2 stages👇— Himanshu Tyagi (@Himanshutyg_ifs) March 10, 2024
4. Deep-read all the chapters
“This is when you go back to the chapter again,” he wrote, while advising students to not make notes while reading. “Make notes after completing the concept without referring to the book,” he opined.
4. 1st stage: superficial reading
Fast reading of the chapter you are interested in.
Highlight or underline very important keywords.
After completing the chapter, summarize it in one paragraph. Not much writing.— Himanshu Tyagi (@Himanshutyg_ifs) March 10, 2024
5. Read and repeat!
“Read a book multiple times, rather than reading multiple books,” he advised.
He closed the thread with a question for students — “A good test for effective reading is: Can you teach the concept to someone else?” he wrote.
Read a book multiple times, Rather than reading multiple books.
A good test for effective reading is: Can you teach the concept to someone else?
Ask yourself this after reading every chapter.— Himanshu Tyagi (@Himanshutyg_ifs) March 10, 2024
(Edited by Pranita Bhat)
Tell Us More
Similar Story
ISRO Launches Free Online Course on Remote Sensing to Help Students Learn New Tech
This free online course by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), sponsored by ISRO, is for students interested in learning about remote sensing technologies and their various applications. Read on to know eligibility criteria and course details.Read more >
We bring stories straight from the heart of India, to inspire millions and create a wave of impact. Our positive movement is growing bigger everyday, and we would love for you to join it.
Please contribute whatever you can, every little penny helps our team in bringing you more stories that support dreams and spread hope.