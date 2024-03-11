Placeholder canvas
 
Close
Igniting Ideas For impact

Embarking on a transformative journey through six chapters, we traverse India's landscape, exploring pioneering startups and their revolutionary...

8 months
We value your thoughts! Share your feedback with us here – because your Voice Matters! See more details

Follow Us On

Download App

Careers With Purpose
Home/Stories/Education

‘I Had Decided to Drop Out of IIT Entrance Exams, Until My Dad’s Words Changed My Life’

Ganesh Balakrishnan's life took a turn when he faced health issues a month before his IIT-JEE exam. Despite feeling disheartened and at the verge of dropping out, his father's advice helped him overturn his luck.

‘I Had Decided to Drop Out of IIT Entrance Exams, Until My Dad’s Words Changed My Life’

Do you have an incident that changed the course of your life? For Ganesh Balakrishnan, co-founder of Aurm, it was his IIT-JEE exam.

As Balakrishnan writes in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), he had decided to drop out of his IIT entrance exam after he contracted chicken pox a month before the exam. He was disheartened. The years of preparation would go to waste, he thought. But when he told his father about this, his father advised him otherwise. He told him to take the exam.

Similar stories

Similar Story

IFS Officer Shares Pro Tips on How to Read Books Efficiently for UPSC, IIT-JEE, GATE & Other Exams
IFS Officer Shares Pro Tips on How to Read Books Efficiently for UPSC, IIT-JEE, GATE & Other Exams

Preparing for IIT, GATE, or UPSC? IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi, who is also an alumnus of IIT Roorkee, shares how to read books effectively to retain important information while preparing for competitive exams.

Read more >

“Ganesh, your duty is to do your best with the things you can control, and let go of the things you cannot control,” were his words.

And it was this advice that got Balakrishnan into IIT Bombay in the very first attempt.

Was it luck that helped him? “I believe luck is on the side of those who are consistent,” he wrote. “I was relentlessly consistent during the two years of preparation for the exam. So missing the last month (even though it was super important) did not overpower the preparation of the last two years,” he added.

Edited by Pranita Bhat

This story made me

  • feel inspired icon
    97
  • more aware icon
    121
  • better informative icon
    89
  • do something icon
    167

Tell Us More


Similar stories

Similar Story

Crores Lie Unclaimed in Demat Accounts of Indians Who Pass Away! How to Safeguard Your Savings?
Crores Lie Unclaimed in Demat Accounts of Indians Who Pass Away! How to Safeguard Your Savings?

With thousands of crores of rupees lying unclaimed due to the lack of nominations, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has put out a consultation paper on easing the nominee process for your Demat accounts and other securities in case of any adverse events. Here's what that means for you and the steps you can take to protect your assets.

Read more >

We bring stories straight from the heart of India, to inspire millions and create a wave of impact. Our positive movement is growing bigger everyday, and we would love for you to join it.

Please contribute whatever you can, every little penny helps our team in bringing you more stories that support dreams and spread hope.

Contribute ₹501 Contribute ₹1001
Support the biggest positivity movement section image Support the biggest positivity movement section image

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Google News Icon
Shorts

Shorts

See All
This daughter found a unique way of honouring her late father's legacy of empowering women! image Play Icon
Mom-Son Duo Earn Rs 40000/Day From Mushrooms image Play Icon
The Rolls Royce Holi is unique to Kolkata! image Play Icon
By reducing cancer therapy costs to just Rs 40 lakh, these doctors have revolutionised cancer care. image Play Icon
The Better India’s Community Meetup - Join The World’s Largest Positive Action Movement image Play Icon
This is the inclusivity our society needs. ❤️#WorldDownSyndromeDay #Shorts #marriage #love image Play Icon
 
latest stories icon
Get inspired! Click here to read about the amazing people making a positive impact today!
Read more on:
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement
Current Story

‘I Had Decided to Drop Out of IIT Entrance Exams, Until My Dad’s Words Changed My Life’