Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

4 Friends Turn 5000 kg Plastic Waste into Furniture That Can be Recycled Again

recycled and ecofriendly furniture made from recycled plastic waste

Four friends from Maharastra started Econiture to turn plastic waste into durable and damage-proof furniture and decor.

In 2017, four friends from Amravati, Maharashtra, pitched in Rs 5 lakh each to build a venture that aimed to minimise the amount of plastic waste produced in the country.

It all started while Madhur N Rathi was an MBA student and attending a conference on waste management. Soon after college, he brought in Roshan Pidiyar, Bhushan Boob and Ashish Modak to put together Recycle Bell Private Limited – a company that collects plastic waste from different sites and industries, segregates them and sells the material to recyclers to make daily use products.

Two years later, they decided to launch a company that does all of this independently. Thus was born Econiture.

The brand now sells furniture and home decor, wholly made from recycled plastic. To date, about 5000 kg of plastic has been recycled to make multiple products like chairs, stools, racks, stands, shelves, pots, benches and tables.

Econiture sells all these goods through e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Saryu Homes. The price range is between Rs 300 and Rs 29,000. 

“Most of us use products from recycled plastic for an eco-friendly life, but very few know that these same recycled products can be recycled after years. Our brand Econiture’s products are an example of it,” says Madhur.

The company has 50 employees and 60 per cent of them are women. Together, they have converted over 1400 metric tonnes of dry waste into recycling. The furniture can be kept outdoors during any climatic conditions without the fear of damage.

Watch to know more about this out-of-the-box business:

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love 6808
  • like 2414
  • inspired 8886
  • support 4526
  • appreciate 5289
ws_-_celeb_struggles_-_640_x_853

7 Times Celebs Opened Up About Their Health Struggles
ws_-_terrace_garden_lady

20 Foolproof Tips to Get the Perfect Terrace Garden
ws_-_biriyani_map_of_india

Biryani Map of India: Taste History with One of India’s Fav Dishes
RAinnwater syringe innovation

Pune architect couple web story

Pune Couple Builds Cement-Free Homes That Don’t Need ACs or Fans
ws_-_india_flag

History of The National Flag: How India Got Its Tricolour
ws_-_woman_farmer

I Was Told Women Can’t Farm; Today My Vineyard Earns 30 Lakh/Year
ws_-_ina_hero_srk

What Binds This INA Hero to Shah Rukh Khan? Humanity’s Unending Spirit
ws_-_book_lady

Famous Book Markets in India Every Bookworm Must Visit Atleast Once
ws_-_visa_free

Travel Visa-Free to These 25 Countries With Your Indian Passport
IAS Dr Renu Raj

Doctor Shares 12 Tips That Helped Her Crack UPSC CSE While Juggling A Job
X
X
 