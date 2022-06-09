Study Machine Learning From Scientists at Amazon in Free Online Summer School

Amazon India is inviting applications from students for the second edition of its online Machine Learning (ML) summer school. The course aims to teach key machine learning technologies by scientists at Amazon and to make the candidates industry-ready for careers in science. The free course, which was launched in 2021, is open to students enrolled in any recognised institute in India, who are expected to graduate in 2023 or 2024.

Rajeev Rastogi, vice president of applied science in ML, says, “The tutorial sessions covering the right mix of theoretical and practical knowledge will be delivered by our ML scientists who are experts in their field. This programme will be a platform to help foster ML excellence and strive towards developing applied science skills in young talent.”

Things to know:

Only Indian nationals can apply.

The course will be conducted over four weekends in July.

Students who are set to graduate in 2023 or 2024 and are pursuing full-time degrees in BE, ME, BTech, MTech, PhD and research or integrated Masters.

The live online class is free of cost.

The topics of study include deep neural networks, sequential models, dimensionality reduction, unsupervised learning, reinforcement learning and causal inference.

Participants will be given a chance to interact with scientists and learn about breakthrough innovations.

After every session, a live question and answer round will be conducted.

The candidates will go through a selection test to get into the course.

Machine Learning Course by Amazon – How to Apply:

Go to the official website to register.

Listen to the leadership talk on machine learning (ML) lecture happening on June 16 2022.

Candidates must undergo an online selection test after this.

The selected ones will be informed and login credentials will be shared via email before the classes commence.

Important dates:

Date of commencement of registration – 6 June 2022

Last date of registration – 18 June 2022

Date of selection test – 18 June 2022

Information regarding selection – 23 June 2022

Dates of classes – 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24 July 2022

Edited by Yoshita Rao