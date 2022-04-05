Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
ISRO offers free online course in Advanced Geospatial Technologies

ISRO Announces Free Online Course on Disaster Risk Management, With Certificates

Recruitment 2022: ISRO has opened registrations for a free online course on advanced geospatial technologies in disaster risk reduction. Check your eligibility and how to apply here.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering a free online course in Advanced Geospatial Technologies for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR). The course aims to help students understand how geospatial technologies can be implemented in disaster management.

Things to know:

  • Professionals from the Central/state governments; private organisations; NGOs engaged in geospatial data analysis; and students and researchers aligned with Disaster Risk Reduction may apply.
  • The course will include an overview of remote sensing and geographic information systems; advanced application of geospatial technologies for various hazards; and more. For more detail on course content, click here.
  • Course study materials include lecture slides, video recorded lectures, open source software & handouts of demonstrations.
  • Participants can access the study materials on the e-class portal.
  • The content of the workshop will be available offline after 24 hours on the e-class portal.
  • Completion/participation certificates will be awarded to students who attend 70% sessions of the course live via e-class portal.
  • The classes will be conducted over 12 days from 18 April to 29 April.
  • No course fees will be charged for attending the programme.
  • Interested applicants should be familiar with Basics of Remote Sensing and GIS.

How to apply?

 
