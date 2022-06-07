‘Out of the Box’ by IIT Madras Offers Free Mathematics Course Where Anyone Can Enrol

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is launching a free online Mathematics course called ‘Out of the Box’. The course is about multiple approaches to problem-solving. It will be conducted through IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, sec 8 company of IIT Madras, which will also issue the grade certification for students who take the examinations at a fee.

Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said about the free online math course to News18, “This course is a first-of-its-kind in India and will make a major impact in the days to come. We will see the benefits of this course in the next few years. The course is being offered free of cost. This course will greatly benefit the School and College students, especially those residing in rural India.”

Things to Know For Applying For a Free Mathematics Course by IIT Madras:

The recorded online three-month course will happen twice a year in June and January.

The registration is free but to receive a graded certificate, candidates must pay a nominal fee.

The course is open to students, professionals, researchers or anyone interested in the field.

There are four levels to the course, 10 weeks for each level.

There will be 20 hours of recorded video sessions, two hours per week.

Apart from the sessions, periodic assignments, evaluations and assessments will be conducted.

Based on the evaluation of the final exam, a certificate will be issued by IITM Pravartak.

The final exam will be conducted at centres in selected cities across India.

Candidates of any nationality can take up the course.

For more information, go through the official brochure or website.

How to apply:

Go to the official website.

Click ‘Registrations’ and then ‘Register now’.

Provide the required details in the Google sheet.

Based on your preference choose the level.

The login credentials will be sent to the provided email address before the beginning of the course.

Important dates:

Last date of registration – 24 June 2022

Date of commencement of the course – 1 July 2022

In case of queries, write to enquiry@pravartak.net.

