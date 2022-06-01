Watch: How 4 Friends Made a Caravan Rental Business a Success During The Pandemic

A few years ago, four friends – Jigyasu Joshi, Himanshu Jangid, Yogesh Kumar and Pranav Sharma from Delhi went on a road trip in a caravan. They were amused to have a caravan experience under the starry sky and decided to do all upcoming trips in a similar manner.

That was when they realised India doesn’t have many options for caravan rental services. So, the youngsters bitten by the travel bug started the Carvaa Travelers Pvt Ltd in 2020.

They launched Carvaa’s services during the pandemic, ready to face losses because of the restrictions. But to their surprise, the service became an instant hit as they provided a ‘safe travel’ experience.

Started by modifying two vehicles into caravans, they now own five of them. The caravans are equipped with a kitchen, utensils, drinking water, a washroom, camping tents, portable music speakers, quilts and pillows.

Watch to know more about these homes on wheels for your next travel: