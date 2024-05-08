MharoKhet — an experiential farm — has also been growing and supplying fresh produce all around Jodhpur for four years now.
Today, guests pour into MharoKhet’s 40-acre premises every day — some to get a tour of the farm and others to get their share of the fresh produce.
Through the years they perfected their techniques and the fruits of these endeavours can be seen across MharoKhet — fields abundant in chamomile, cherry tomatoes, oyster mushrooms, fresh oregano, sage, kohlrabi, black carrots, golden beetroots, kale, iceberg lettuce etc, fresh jalapenos, etc.
The latter is the feast where guests can get a taste of some fusion dishes, where local produce blends with traditional and modern recipes.