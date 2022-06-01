Map of India’s Top Renewable Energy Projects, Including World’s Largest Solar Park

This article is part of a deep dive to celebrate Environment Day by highlighting individual and community action that leads to large scale impact on the planet. ItStartsWithMe is the second chapter of ‘Shaping Sustainability’, an exclusive series by The Better India, to give our readers an in-depth understanding of how Indians are making sustainability a priority in all walks of life. Find more stories from the series here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow that India’s goal is to achieve a lofty capacity of 500 GW of renewable energy by the year 2030.

So, from the Puga Geothermal Energy Project in the North to the South’s Pavagada Solar Park, the country is ensuring that the benefits of renewable energy are reaped in every part.

Here is a brief look at these projects.

1. Puga Geothermal Energy Project, Ladakh

Owing to the geographical disposition of Ladakh, and the abundance of hot springs and rivers in the Puga Valley, this region is ideal for harnessing geothermal energy. Once completed, the project will be India’s first geothermal power plant.

The MoU for the project was signed on 6 February 2021 and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) took up operations post that. The project will be commissioned by the end of 2022.

Set to be conducted in three phases — drilling of wells, exploration of the geothermal reservoir and commercial development of the geothermal plant, the energy that is harnessed will be used for electricity generation in the area.

2. Bhadla Solar Park, Rajasthan

A recipient of intense solar irradiation that goes up to 5.72kWh/m²/day, the Bhadla village in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, has plenty of barren land making it an ideal location for a solar plant.

The construction of the 2.25 GW solar complex began in July 2015, with the first phase being commissioned in October 2018. The Rs 98.5 billion project is a joint effort of Rajasthan Solar Park Development Company Limited (RSPDCL), Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan and Adani Renewable Energy Park Rajasthan.

Once completed, the park will have more than 30 solar power plants that will contribute to India’s solar initiatives.

3. Jaisalmer Wind Park, Jaisalmer

The area of the project construction in Rajasthan is set to have wind farm sites and is the country’s second-largest onshore wind project.

The Wind Power Project Jaisalmer (WPPJ) was started in 2001 and is being developed by Suzlon Energy in Jaisalmer. It is set to have a budget of Rs 302.50 crore under the EPC contract and Rs 47.55 crore under the O&M contract.

4. Rewa Solar Project, Madhya Pradesh

The project is spread across the Gurh Tehsil in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh and is being developed by the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL).

It was commissioned in July 2018 with a capacity of 750 MW and a revenue land of 1255.68 ha was allotted for the purpose of the project.

Once completed, the power from this plant and the others that RUMSL is developing will be sent to Indian Railways in eight states.

5. Brahmanvel Wind Farm, Maharashtra

Located in Dhule, Maharashtra, the total capacity of the farm is 528 MW.

The onshore wind farm has been developed by Parakh Agro Industries.

Along with the 278 MW wind farm in Sangli, and the 259 MW wind park in Satara, Maharashtra ranks third in terms of states with the highest installed wind power in India.

6. Gobar‐Dhan Bio‐CNG Plant, Indore

India is expanding on the conversion of organic waste into green fuel. The plant, which was inaugurated by PM Modi on 19 February 2022, is Asia’s largest and is set to make great strides in this area.

The plant can produce 17,000 kg CNG and 100 tonnes of organic compost from 550 tonnes of wet organic waste per day and is an initiative by Indore Clean Energy Pvt Ltd. This and other such Bio‐CNG plants will boost the income of farmers, as said by the PMO. It will also be a great step in the direction of clean energy.

7. Vankusawade Wind Park, Maharashtra

Maharashtra accounts for 13 per cent of India’s total wind power capacity.

The wind park is one of three major ones in the state and is contributing to this figure.

An initiative by Suzlon Energy, the wind farm is located 40 km from Satara. According to reports, the installed capacity in March 2015 was 570.15 MW.

8. Ramky Enviro Landfill, Gas to Bio‐CNG Plant, Hyderabad

The project was inaugurated in 2021 and was said to be the world’s first and India’s largest landfill gas to the compressed biogas plant.

The operations for the plant took off in September 2021 and were carried out by Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL). With a focus on the production of eco-friendly fuel, the total capacity of the unit is said to be 755 Nm3/ hr.

The biogas that is generated will then be used as a green fuel, and will also contribute to the principle of a circular economy.

9. Shakti Sthala Solar Project, Karnataka

Located in the Pavagada region of Karnataka, this is said to be the world’s largest solar park.

The investment amount for the plant was Rs 16,500 crore and it is part of the Karnataka Solar Policy 2014-2021.

Set to be constructed in two phases, the solar park is spread over 13,000 acres and five villages and has a capacity of 2,000 MW.

10. Simhadri Floating Solar PV Plant, Andhra Pradesh

The Ministry of Power had said in a statement that the project can generate electricity from 1 lakh solar PV modules.

The initiative by National Thermal Power Cooperation (NTPC) Limited has a capacity of 25 MW and the project was commissioned in 2021.

This is a boost to the country’s efforts to harness power from solar energy. India currently has the fifth-largest solar installed capacity in the world.

11. Kurnool Ultra Mega Solar Park, Andhra Pradesh

Termed the world’s largest single-location operational solar park, this park is set to take the solar capacity of India to new heights.

It is a venture by Andhra Pradesh Solar Power Corporation Pvt Ltd and had generated 806.072 Million Units (MU) as of October 2017.

The park has 4,580,471 PV modules and a solar capacity of 1,000 MW.

12. Pavagada Solar Park, Karnataka

The project was commissioned in 2018. As per the plan, the first phase was aimed at having 600 MW of power and the next, 1400 MW more. The budget is estimated to be Rs 14,800 crore and the park is set to be spread across 13,000 acres.

The power generated by this plant will serve as an alternative source of energy for the locals.

13. Muppandal Wind Farm, Tamil Nadu

Situated on the southern tip of India, this area receives gusts of wind from the Arabian Sea making it a prime location to have wind turbines.

The farm is India’s largest wind farm and has a capacity of 25.5 MW. In 2007, the venture was kicked off by the Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA).

As the world is gearing up to make large transitions from conventional energy sources to renewable ones, India too is making remarkable progress in this regard. These and many more such projects are testament to this.

