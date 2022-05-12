IIT Roorkee Offers 5-Month Online Course on Data Science & Machine Learning

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee is offering a five-month online course on data science and machine learning (ML). The course is conducted by Imarticus Learning in association with iHUB DivyaSampark to enable candidates to leverage data Science and ML for effective decision-making.

Prof Sudeb Dasgupta, project director of iHUB DivyaSampark said in a press release, “We bring iHUB DivyaSampark’s expertise in building outstanding programs with IITs and Imarticus’ technical expertise to deliver an outstanding learning experience through a holistic approach. Together, we envision creating a skilled workforce for innovation and digital growth.”

Things to know:

The faculty from institutions like IIT Roorkee, Guwahati, and Ropar and experts from the data science industry will lead the programme.

Meaningful data insights help in driving business growth are the advantages of attending the course.

The programme certificate will be issued by iHUB DivyaSampark at IIT Roorkee, department of science and technology, and Imarticus Learning under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS).

In addition to the certificate, DivyaSampark will offer a platform for enthusiasts in the fields to pitch their startup ideas and receive funding support.

Classes will be conducted live on weekends.

After successful completion of the course, candidates can work as data analysts, data managers, data scientists, business analysts, business intelligence experts and data analytics consultants.

The course fee is Rs 1,20,000.

For more information, go through the brochure.

How to apply:

Anyone interested in the field can apply on the official website of iHUB, DivyaSampark or Imarticus Learning.

Fill out the necessary details and make the fee payment.

Join the online class using the link provided before the commencement date.

Important dates:

The date of commencement of the online course is 30 June 2022.

In case of queries, write to admissions@imarticus.com.