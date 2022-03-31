IAS Officer Shares 15 ‘Golden’ Tips To Ace The UPSC Personality Test

Even after successfully cracking the UPSC CSE prelims and mains, many aspirants struggle when it comes to the interview. While the former evaluates your knowledge and writing skills, the latter shifts focus to speaking skills, as well as critical thinking.

Presence of mind and confidence are important when you sit in front of the interview panel. In a Twitter thread, Jitin Yadav IAS shared a few tips to ace the personality test/ interview.

The ‘golden’ tips

Jitin is a 2016-batch IAS officer who served at the remote Mathabhanga subdivision of Coochbehar and Balurghat at Dakshin Dinajpur. He was also with the Railway Protection Force as assistant security commissioner. An alumnus of St Stephen’s College and Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jitin is also the author of the book ‘Let’s Crack It’, a step-by-step guide for UPSC CSE.

His Twitter thread about sitting for an interview amassed over 3,700 likes and 726 retweets. Here are the 15 ‘golden’ tips Jitin shared to crack UPSC CSE personality test/ interview:

“Always allow the interview board member to interrupt you, but never interrupt the board member,” he wrote.

He also warns candidates against desperate attempts to impress the board, which will have no effect on their marks. Jitin adds that sitting for the interview with preconceived notions based on others’ experiences is also not advised.

According to the IAS officer, confidence in what you already know is more important than worrying about what you don’t know.

#5 Do not feel under confident imagining how much you do not know. Focus on getting confidence from how much you already know.

‘Talk less, worry less’

#6 Do not talk too much to fellow aspirants inside UPSC hall on Interview day. We have a tendency of thinking that their preparation is better than us.

Along with the next tip, Jitin suggests reading Yerkes-Dodson Law, which says that an individual performs best with optimum amount of arousal.

#7 Optimum amount of nervousness is actually good for interview. If anxiety is in extremes, either too high or too low, then only it’s a concern.

‘You are not alone’

What you choose to wear is also important in an interview. Many questions may come up regarding the brand or design. In Jitin’s opinion, it’s better to keep the outfit as simple as possible.

‘Listening is greater than speaking’

#11 Be a good listener and take a pause of few seconds before replying to an answer.

Some aspirants start framing their answers before the question is finished.

“Your ability to bounce back will be tested,” shared Jitin. Too many factual questions might be asked, and it is completely normal if not all can be answered, he says.

#13 Factual questions are bombarded to make you nervous. It is completely fine even if you don’t know their answers. Board wants to check how you respond after factual questions.

‘Stay away from negativity’

#14 Keep yourself safe from negative people. You motivation should be at its peak when you appear for the interview.

He says that based on his own experience, the interview is not conducted to measure the amount of knowledge a candidate has.