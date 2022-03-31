Fierce, Focused: Why Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Is an Inspiration for So Many Indians

When Smriti Mandhana began her cricket journey in Sangli, Maharashtra, little did she know where life would take her.

With a dream to play for Team India someday, Smriti would watch her elder brother Shravan at his tournaments. Seeing her interest pique, her father did not hesitate before enrolling her to training.

She would train every morning before school and then return to the nets in the evening. This intense dedication reaped its rewards. At the tender age of 15, when most cricketers are still prepping, this maestro had 3 centuries to her credit.

Smriti’s dreams became a reality when in 2013 she got a call to play a limited-overs series against Bangladesh. She was ecstatic!

The only Indian cricketer to win the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year award twice, Smriti Mandhana’s journey is a testament to the fact that a vision is all you need to get to where you want to be.