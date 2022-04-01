This Woman’s Company Converts 1 Lakh Litres of Sewage Water into Clean Water, Daily

While looking at the water situation of the country, we can see two contrasting images – the massive amount of sewage water generated every day and the scarcity of clean water. A Delhi-based sewage treatment plant company called Absolute Water Private Limited, founded by Smita Singhal, is trying to balance this issue on a larger scale.

Absolute Waters manufactures sustainable plants that filter domestic, drain, industrial sewage, spray pond water and kitchen wastewater to produce 1 lakh litres of clean water per day. The treated water can be used for drinking and cooking.

The plant can convert domestic sewage, drain sewage, medical/ industrial wastewater, spray pond water and kitchen waste into clean water.

The solar-powered plant consumes very little electricity and generates no sludge. It costs one-fifth of an average sewage treatment plant and is now used in many institutions like hospitals, schools, universities and hotels.

