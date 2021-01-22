Indian Railways Announce 32 Vacancies For Senior Residents, Salary Up to Rs 2 Lakh

The Northern Railway Recruitment Board (NRRB) on 21 January released a notification regarding walk-in-interviews for Senior Resident posts. The NRRB has invited 32 applications for the post. Those candidates who get shortlisted will be getting a salary based on the Matrix Level 11, which has been revised pay as per 7th CPC (Central Pay Commission) at entry-level.

Things to know:

There is one post each available for Microbiology, Ophthalmology, Oncology, Orthopaedics and Paediatrics fields.

Two posts each available for the following specialisations — Anaesthesia, ENT, OBS and Gynae, Pathology and Radiology.

Five posts in General Surgery are vacant and 12 posts for General Medicine.

Eligibility:

Those wishing to apply should have a post-graduation degree or a post-graduate diploma in the concerned speciality.

The degree should be completed from a recognised institution or college by the Medical Council of India (MCI) or by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).

Age limit

Age as on the date of the notification dated 15 January 2021 should be under 37 years (General/UR) , 40 years (OBC) and 42 years (SC/ST) .

, and . According to government norms, age relation will be given for reserved category candidates.

Payscale:

The candidates will get a pay scale of Rs 67,700 to 2,08,700, depending on their speciality.

How to apply:

The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interviews which will be held on 28 January and 29 January at Auditorium, Central Hospital between 8.30am and 11.00am.

Candidates should carry their relevant documents for the interview. To view the official notification and download application form, click here.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)