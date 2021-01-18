Airport Authority of India Announces 368 Vacancies, Salary Over Rs 140000/ Month

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), a Public Sector Enterprise has announced recruitment for 368 vacancies. The advertisement was released in November 2020, but the last date for submission of applications has been revised to 29 January 2021.

To apply, candidates must have a degree in Engineering, Science, or Business, but a Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score is not required. Those selected will be eligible for a salary ranging from Rs 1,80,000 per month for Managerial positions, to Rs 1,40,000 per month for Junior Executive positions.

The positions available are:

Manager (Fire Services):

Vacancies: 11

Eligibility Criteria: BE or BTech in Fire engineering, Mechanical engineering or Automobile engineering with five years of experience in the field of Fire Services.

Manager (Technical):

Vacancies: 2

Eligibility Criteria: BE or BTech in Mechanical engineering or Automobile engineering with five years of experience in the field of Government Procurement Procedures for goods, services, equipment and vehicles.

Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control):

Vacancies: 264

Eligibility Criteria: A Bachelor’s degree of three years in Science with physics or mathematics as a subject.

Or

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in any discipline with physics and mathematics as a subject.

No prior experience is required for this position.

Junior Executive (Airport Operations)

Vacancies: 83

Eligibility Criteria: Graduate in Science with a two-year MBA degree.

Or

Promotion

An Engineering graduate in any discipline.

No prior experience is required for this position.

Junior Executive (Technical)

Vacancies: 8

Eligibility Criteria: BE or BTech in Mechanical engineering or Automobile engineering.

No prior experience is required for this position.

How to Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website and read through advertisement 5/2020

Step 2: Click on the registration link provided and go through the instructions to register as a new user.

Step 3: Here, you will be required to provide an email address and phone number to receive the user ID and password.

Step 4: Re-login using the credentials and access the application form.

Step 5: Fill out the necessary information, upload educational certificates and other documents.

The last date to apply is 29 January 2021.

Things to remember:

An online application fee of Rs 1,000 is applicable.

The application fee for SC, ST and female applicants is Rs 170, and candidates who have completed one year of Apprenticeship Training at AAI are exempted from the fee.

Before filling out the application, keep a scanned copy of educational certificates, signature and passport size photograph in .jpeg format.

To know more visit the AAI-recruitment portal or read the official advertisement here.