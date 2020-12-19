Intelligence Bureau is Recruiting For 2000 Jobs: How to Apply & Eligibility

The Intelligence Bureau, under Ministry of Home Affairs, has invited applications for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer. Find out eligibility, last date, exam details and how to apply.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is inviting applications to fill 2,000 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), GradeII/Executive 2020, on its official website, mha.gov.in.

On 19 December 2020, the IB, Ministry of Home Affairs released the notification for the recruitment.

Who can apply?

Only Indian nationals can apply for the positions.

Qualification: The candidates should have a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree from a recognised university.

Age: Candidates between the ages of 18 and 27 can apply for the post. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for SC/ST, and by three years for OBC candidates.

Desirable qualifications

Knowledge of computers

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will be paid a salary ranging from Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800. Pay grade is Rs 4,200 and allowance.

How to apply

Visit www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in.

Register yourself — candidates are required to enter all information correctly in the online application form, and verify the same before submission.

Upload the required documents.

Pay registration fees.

Important dates

The application process begins on 19 December 2020 .

. The last date of application fee payment is 9 January 2021 .

. The interview date will be intimated later.

Exam pattern

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam, followed by a round of interview. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam will be conducted online.

Candidates will take a one-hour exam with 100 questions in five parts — General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Numerical/Logical/Analytical Ability and Reasoning, English Language and General Studies. For each wrong answer, there will be negative marking of 1/4 marks.

Tier 2 will be a descriptive exam. Candidates will take a one-hour exam of 50 marks in two parts, Essay and English Comprehension & Précis Writing.

Candidates who pass the examination will move on to Tier 3, which is an interview of 100 Marks. Those appearing for the interview may be asked to take a Psychometric/Aptitude Test.

(Edited by Divya Sethu)