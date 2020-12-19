Intelligence Bureau is Recruiting For 2000 Jobs: How to Apply & Eligibility

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is inviting applications to fill 2,000 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), GradeII/Executive 2020, on its official website, mha.gov.in.
On 19 December 2020, the IB, Ministry of Home Affairs released the notification for the recruitment.
Who can apply?
- Only Indian nationals can apply for the positions.
- Qualification: The candidates should have a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree from a recognised university.
- Age: Candidates between the ages of 18 and 27 can apply for the post. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for SC/ST, and by three years for OBC candidates.
Desirable qualifications
- Knowledge of computers
Pay Scale:
- Selected candidates will be paid a salary ranging from Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800. Pay grade is Rs 4,200 and allowance.
How to apply
- Visit www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in.
- Register yourself — candidates are required to enter all information correctly in the online application form, and verify the same before submission.
- Upload the required documents.
- Pay registration fees.
Important dates
- The application process begins on 19 December 2020.
- The last date of application fee payment is 9 January 2021.
- The interview date will be intimated later.
Exam pattern
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam, followed by a round of interview. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam will be conducted online.
Candidates will take a one-hour exam with 100 questions in five parts — General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Numerical/Logical/Analytical Ability and Reasoning, English Language and General Studies. For each wrong answer, there will be negative marking of 1/4 marks.
Tier 2 will be a descriptive exam. Candidates will take a one-hour exam of 50 marks in two parts, Essay and English Comprehension & Précis Writing.
Candidates who pass the examination will move on to Tier 3, which is an interview of 100 Marks. Those appearing for the interview may be asked to take a Psychometric/Aptitude Test.
