DRDO Recruiting 70 Technician Apprentices, To Pay a Stipend: How to Apply

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications to fill 70 vacancies at the Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL) in Delhi. Read on to know more.

Promotion

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications to fill 70 vacancies for the post of technician apprentice. The recruitment will be conducted for the Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), Delhi. This premier institute is engaged in the research and development of advanced semiconductor materials and devices.

Selected candidates will be engaged for a temporary period, and will be paid a stipend of Rs 8000 per month.

Who can apply?

Candidates who have the following qualifications are eligible to apply for the technician position:

Diploma in electrical engineering

Diploma in mechanical engineering

Diploma in electronics engineering

Diploma in computer engineering

Diploma in English or Hindi

Diploma in library science

Candidates who have attained their diploma in 2018 or later than that can apply and will be selected based on the marks they obtained in the qualifying examination.

How to apply?

Step 1: Register yourself on the official National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal to generate the User/Enrollment ID.

Step 2: Download and print the application form for the position available here.

Promotion

Step 3: In this form, enter your NATS enrollment ID, fill in other details and attach a passport-sized photograph.

Step 4: Upload a scanned copy of the application and required educational certificates in PDF format.

Step 5: Send the documents and the filled application form to sao-II@sspl.drdo.in.

The last date to apply is 24 December 2020. According to the official notification, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, no interviews will be conducted. Candidates will be selected strictly on the basis of merit.

If you are selected you will receive an offer letter via email. You can visit the DRDO website for more information or read through the official notification.