IIT-Madras Launches 9-Month Online Course for Computer Professionals. Apply Now

With over 300-hours of online content and classes, this course is aimed to upskill computer professionals.

The Indian Institute of Technology – Madras (IIT-M) in collaboration with Great Learning, an Ed-tech company, has launched an Advanced Certification Program in Software Engineering for IoT, Cloud and Blockchain.

The 9-month long online program will have three hundred hours of online video learning sessions, live learning sessions, and practical projects on Cloud Computing, Blockchain and IoT.

Dr Janakiram, Professor Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, says in the official program brochure, “As the world increasingly adopts frontier technologies such as Cloud Computing, Blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT), it is important for our software engineers and tech professionals to master these technologies. In order to retain India’s edge in a software-dominated world, we at IIT Madras, India’s pioneering institution are happy to offer this Advanced Software Engineering program in collaboration with Great Learning.”

Who should apply for this?

Technology professionals looking to upskill their existing knowledge

Professionals and managers who handle projects which require cloud computing, Blockchain and IoT

Recent computer science graduates and professionals with experience

Important details:

Applicants will need to clear a test on aptitude and basic programming skills

Applicants are required to have 50 per cent or more in grades 10, 12 and Bachelor’s degree

The fee for this program is Rs 2 lakhs

This program has only 60 seats, so hurry and register

This is a weekend program and can be pursued along with a full-time job

How to apply?

Click here to access the registration form

Once all details are filled out, shortlisted applicants will be contacted

Make sure your contact details are valid

Selected candidates will be offered a seat in the program

Contact

For any queries please call +91 9513731369 or email iitmadras.acse@greatlearning.in.

Upon the successful completion of this program, candidates will be awarded a certificate from IIT-Madras.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

