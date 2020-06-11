IIT Madras Offers New Fellowship With Monthly Stipend of Upto Rs 60,000. Apply Now

Launched in 2017, this two-year research internship programme, offers learners a stipend of between Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 per month.

IIT Madras, through its Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI) programme, is offering research internships in the areas of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Launched in 2017, this two-year post-Baccalaureate fellowship programme, offers learners a stipend of between Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 per month.

Things to note:

1. The fellowship programme is only open for candidates who have completed their Bachelors’ degree within the last two years.

2. Those who are interested in applying should submit their CV along with a 300 to 500 word research proposal.

3. This year, there are a total of 15 positions available under this fellowship programme. This is an increase from last year when only 4 positions were available.

4. The last date by which you can apply for is 20th of each month.

5. Selected aspirants will be invited for an interview in the first week of the subsequent month.

6. The fellowship programme allows research on topics such as network analytics, financial analytics, reinforcement learning, NLP etc. along with one fully-funded trip to a national conference.

7. Learners must mandatorily have hands-on experience in high-level programming languages such as R, Python, and MATLAB.

8. An experience in contributing to open source projects will be considered for the internship.

Application form



The following details need to be filled out in the application form:

• Name, e-mail address

• Details of the degree you have completed

• Year of graduation, Name of University

• Rank within the department as well as the CGPA

• Statement of purpose

• From almost 33 faculty members available for this fellowship programme, aspirants have to choose and list three. You can access the faculty names list here

• You are also required to mention the research areas you wish to work on.

The form can be accessed here.

For any additional query you may have, you can call on +91-44-22578980 or send an e-mail to contact@rbcdsai.org.

