NTPC Recruiting for Over 250 Positions, Salaries Upto Rs 1,60,00: How to Apply

Jobs are open for engineers in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/ Instrumentation disciplines.

NTPC, the country’s largest power utility has announced a recruitment drive to fill 275 vacancies beginning from 15 July at 10 a.m.

The selected candidates will be eligible for a grade-specific salary of up to Rs 1,60,000.

Eligibility Criteria:

• Experienced Engineers in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/ Instrumentation disciplines for Shift Operation of Thermal Power Plant and experienced Assistant Chemists for the Stations/Projects within NTPC
• Candidates with a first-class engineering degree — BE or BTech, from a recognised university or institute (passing marks for SC, ST, or PwBD candidates) in the following streams: Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering and Instrumentation Engineering
• Candidates with a first-class MSc degree in Chemistry from a recognised university or institute
• Candidates are also required to have three years of relevant experience in executive and/or supervisory cadre

Application Process:

• You can start applying from 15 July till 21 July 2020.
• You have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 300 through net banking/debit card/credit card or through offline modes.
• Candidates who fall under the SC, ST, PwBD, and XSM (ex-servicemen) categories are exempt from paying this application fee.

Important Dates

Application portal opens on 15 July 2020

Deadline for application submission is 31 July 2020

General Things to Note

• Candidate must be an Indian national
• Candidates must have the necessary qualifications from Universities/Institutions approved in India
• Candidates must be of sound health and will have to undergo a medical test prior to joining

To access the official notification click here.

Please go through the notification to understand the specific requirement for each position.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

