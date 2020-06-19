IITs Across India Announce Jobs for Teaching, Tech & Admin Roles. How to Apply.

Job opportunities across different IIT’s—All details here.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted job security for millions of people around the globe, and according to a report by Global Consultants, India is set to lose around 130 million jobs due to it—with 40 per cent of them would be blue-collar jobs.

That’s an alarming number.

At a time like this, one of the most searched questions on various search engines is the availability of job openings. In this article, we bring to you a list of job openings in three IIT’s, both administrative and technical.

1. IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur has a total of 21 job openings, for various administrative and technical cadre posts. These include Assistant Registrar, students’ counselor, Career Development Officer, Jr. Superintendent, junior assistant, junior technician, driver etc.

Candidates who are eligible need to apply online on or before 12 July 2020.

Click here to fill out the registration form.

2. IIT Mandi

The youngest of the IIT’s is inviting applications from graduates and those who have earned their PhD in the recent past.

According to the advertisement, candidates who are “brimming with ideas, and are looking for a place to pursue research, development and teaching in a supportive and motivating environment, should apply for these positions.”

The following job positions are open – Assistant Professors, Sports Officer, Project Associate, Senior Project Scientist, Project Attendant, and Project Support Staff. All details related to how to apply and last date for each position, can be accessed here.

3. IIT Kharagpur

There are 17 temporary positions that have been advertised for by IIT Kharagpur. Interested and eligible candidates need to apply on plain paper mentioning their full bio-data along with attested copies of testimonials and a demand draft (DD) of the application fee. The DD should be drawn in favour of IIT Kharagpur payable at Kharagpur on or before the last date mentioned against each position.

Interested candidates can click here to access all the positions and details.

Applications may be submitted to: Administrative Officer (Projects), Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur 721302.

