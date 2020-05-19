Weekend Kids Karnival: Gift Your Child Tons of Fun While Helping Feed Migrant Workers

Let your kids have a gala this weekend with engaging stories, super cool science experiments and mesmerising magic! All the while helping those who need it the most. Book now!

Promotion

With The Positive Collective, The Better India’s COVID-19 coverage is available to regional language publications for free. Write to editorial@thebetterindia.com for more details.

With nowhere to go, no friends to call over and hardly any outdoor activities that one can participate in, the 2020 summer may seem never-ending for both adults and children.

But guess what? The Better India is soon about to change that with a super fun Saturday, filled with stories, cool science experiments and magic, to get over the blues!

What’s more, while your young ones enjoy two hours of absolute delight, you can help hundreds of daily wage earners, frontline workers and migrant labourers stay safe during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ready to make this weekend fun and valuable at the same time? Click here to join Kids Karnival For A Cause!

You can choose to book by:

What to expect at the Kids Karnival:

Well, we have a master storyteller to keep the kids engaged, a session to bring out the artist in them and a magic show that will leave them mesmerised!

Can’t step outside? Let this storyteller help you travel beyond space and time:

Stories are an integral part of childhood. My grandparents told the best and most vivid stories—so much so, that it was easy to picture every scene as it happened—even something like two cranes holding a stick and a tortoise hanging on.

Today, when it looks like this wonderful activity is losing to online games and videos, Vikram Sridhar is here to help your kids go back in time. Vikram is a master storyteller who can keep kids as well as adults hooked on every word he speaks. With over 120 story-telling sessions under his belt, Vikram explores our rich heritage of oral literature.

This Saturday, let’s get immersed in stories of people, animals, birds, trees and more!

Click here to book your place now! You can choose to book by:

Bring out the art supplies and paint the town red:

Science is cool and fun! Don’t believe us? Ask Nitika Dial, the founder of WonderLab, an organisation dedicated to developing a sense of intrigue and curiosity about science in young kids.

Nikita’s experiments and activities are so fun; even her 4-year-old enjoys them!

Promotion

This Saturday, Nikita will show you how to create marble art with oil and water. Plus, you get to be a chemistry wizard right from your kitchen. She will teach you all about the chemistry in simple ingredients that you eat, drink and smell every day!

Get your lab coat on for this Saturday is going to make you the next Sheldon Cooper. You can choose to book by:

A Magical Karnival with Nakul Shenoy:

Nakul has awed audiences with his mind-reading ability and magic tricks, for the past 15 years. And this Saturday, he has promised to reveal his secrets to us!

Join him for a jaw-dropping show this weekend and get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how magic works.

Follow this link to book your place now. You can choose to book by:

How will the Kids Karnival help labourers and workers?

From Meghalaya to Mumbai and from Raipur to Tiruppur, The Better India has collaborated with IAS and IRS officers to support the vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Each ticket to the Kids Karnival costs Rs 500 and is a donation to these campaigns. You can also opt for a larger amount to donate and book your young one’s place in the Saturday Karnival.

All your proceedings will go towards the funds collected to get daily wage earners and frontline workers back on their feet.

Click here for more details about the Karnival and to book your place. You can choose to book by:

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

Support the voice of unsung heroes and extra-ordinary citizens We believe that It is essential for a country like ours to have a voice that celebrates unsung heroes, gives a platform for change makers, inspires millions of people. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. While we do have advertising revenues, they aren’t enough to cover the costs of bringing all these stories to you. So, if you believe in us and a better India, and want this positive news movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the above buttons. Have questions? Do read our FAQs

Like this story? Or have something to share? Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com, or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.