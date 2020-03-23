CII iPATE Exam: How to Apply & More About This Gateway Into the Corporate World

With registrations open until 15 April 2020, this exam is for eligible engineering candidates to find jobs within the Indian corporate sector.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has released the application form of CII iPATE 2020, an exam conducted to recruit eligible engineering candidates for the Indian corporate sector.

The application form for this examination will be available online on the official website up to 15 April 2020.

Speaking to The Better India about this exam, Akhand Swaroop Pandit, the founder of The Catalyst Group, said, “There are a majority of students who are unaware about this examination and that the online registration forms are out. This exam will see the participation of almost 9000 private companies for the process of recruitment.”

What is the iPATE exam?

Conducted by the CII, one of India’s largest business associations with 9,100+ members from PSUs, MNCs & SMEs, the iPATE exam is a tool to attract technical talent for the corporates, to make the engineering graduates industry-ready, by measuring their engineering acumen and industrial skillsets.

What should you know about CII iPATE?

The three-hour-long examination will be held online.

There will be 100 questions for a total of 100 marks.

Each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark, and for every wrong answer, ½ mark will be deducted.

There is no upper limit to the number of times a candidate can appear for the examination.

The CII iPATE scorecard will be valid for 3 years.

Experienced candidates will also be eligible to appear for the examination.

Important dates

Online registration begins – 1 January 2020

Last date for online registration – 15 April 2020

Mock tests – 1 February 2020 onwards

Admit card download – 15 June 2020

CII iPATE 2020 exam – 4, 5, 11 and 12 July 2020

Scorecard download – 1 August 2020

Eligibility criteria

There is no age limit to appear for this examination

4 years BE or B.Tech course after 10+2

3 years course B.E/B.Tech course after B.Sc/Diploma in Engineering/Technology

B.Arch (5 years course)/Naval Architecture (4 years course)/Planning (4 years course)

Professional Society Examination equivalent to B.E./B.Tech/B.Arch recognised by MHRD/UPSC/AICTE.

Final year students of BE/BTech/BArch (passing out in 2020) can also apply

Postgraduate engineers and PG engineering students can also apply.

How to fill the registration form

Candidates will have to log in to the official website here and click on ‘Candidate Registration.’

Once done, the form needs to be filled out with the following details – personal, academic and exam centre preference.

Once done, click on ‘Submit’, and you will be redirected to the payment page.

After submitting the form, candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 1500 to complete the process.

For any other query that you might have, log in to the official website here.

