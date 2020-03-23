Top 5 Toxic Cleaning Products; And What You Can Replace Them With

While some cleaner are extremely toxic to human health, some wreck havoc on Mother Earth. Choose your cleaners wisely!

Most of our regular household cleaners come packed with toxic chemicals that pose a threat to our health and the environment. While they clean and smell like a dream, they’re more often than not extremely toxic.

The awareness around this subject can not only save you and your family of many health hazards, but will also empower you to look more deeply into your everyday life and find ways of replacing harmful substances with eco-sustainable ones.

1. Conventional All-Purpose Cleaners Vs Homemade Cleaners

All-purpose cleaners usually come with a barrage of chemicals including the most lethal glycol ethers; a type of petrochemical that enters our bloodstream by penetrating our skin (even with the cleaning gloves on) or through inhalation. It is known to cause fatigue, lethargy, nausea, and even liver and kidney damage in severe cases. When there’s so much at stake, it’s only fitting to switch to non-toxic, biodegradable cleaners such as the cleaning range from The Better Home.

2. Air Freshener Vs Aromatic Essential Oils

“Fragrance” is often a common ingredient found on the label of an air freshener. It is nothing but a fancy name for toxic chemicals like phthalates, polyethylene glycol (PEG) compounds, and even formaldehyde, all of which pose a potential threat of cancer, hormonal imbalances and allergies in children. A great alternative is using a few droplets of calming essential oils in an aroma diffuser to instantly have your abode smelling all kinds of awesome.

3. Garbage Bags Vs Biodegradable Waste Bags

No amount of logic can justify the havoc plastic has single-handedly wrecked on our planet. When we throw out garbage tied inside a plastic bag, it ends up in the landfills, and goes without decomposing for thousands of years. Most of the time, the garbage rots inside the plastic bag, giving off the most dangerous methane gas. There should be no excuse for not opting for biodegradable waste bags that are just as effective and not even one bit an environmental hazard.

4. Conventional Dish Soap Vs All-natural Dishwashing Liquid

Most of your regular dish soaps picked off the market shelves are formulated with SLS or SLES, which help create froth and foam. However, they’re the worst for your skin, leading to all kinds of rashes and dermatitis. Switch to all-natural, skin-friendly ones such the dishwashing liquid from The Better Home range that cuts grease like magic and smells awesome too!

5. Commercialised Hand Soaps Vs All-natural Hand Washing Soap

Mass produced hand soaps include some amount of sulfates, parabens, retinyl palmitate, and fragrance dmdm hydantoin (which is a formaldehyde releaser). They are all chemicals known to lead to developmental and reproductive problems, cellular level changes and even cancer. Your best bet is to switch to an all-natural hand wash; after all, we use it multiple times a day!

Switching your regular chemical cleaners with sustainable ones is a massive step to protecting your health. Don’t underestimate the big change it’s capable of bringing to your life and consequently, the planet.

Also Read: 3 Ways To Wash Your Jeans To Keep Them Looking Brand New!

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Like this story? Or have something to share? Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com, or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.