Can’t Sleep? 5 Natural Foods That Can Help You Sleep Like a Baby!

Don’t panic the next time your sleep-wake cycle goes for a toss. Introduce these foods in your diet instead!

Whether you’re in a corporate rat race or grappling with a personal loss, the one thing that can keep you powering through the days is a good night’s sleep. Proper sleep, a solid 7-9 hours each night, is crucial. You lose your sleep or disrupt your sleep cycle, and all sorts of problems from mood disorders to digestive issues crop up.

Now, if you’re a chronic insomniac or are battling depression, you must consult a medical practitioner for bringing your sleep pattern back on track. But if you’re skimping on sleep just because your lifestyle is out of whack, eating sleep-inducing natural foods throughout the day is a great way to realign with your snoozes. After all, keeping your internal clock healthy and happy can set straight most things in life.

1. Almonds

A handful of almonds right before bedtime (or any time of the day, for that matter) are said to improve sleep quality. You’re likely to sleep longer and deeper, since it’s a source of the sleep-regulating hormone, melatonin, and is abundant in the sleep-promoting mineral, magnesium. They’re also a great source of tryptophan, known to have soothing effects on the brain and nerves.

2. Bananas

Bananas are a powerhouse of muscle-relaxing minerals such as magnesium and potassium. The sweet fruit is one of the easiest to eat, and a must-have if you’re having trouble falling asleep. It too contains tryptophan, an essential amino acid that helps the body make certain brain-signalling chemicals such as serotonin that majorly control mood and sleep.

3. Chamomile tea

This one’s a complete superstar. All you need is some warm water, a cup and a chamomile tea bag on days you don’t feel like turning in. Chamomile tea is choco-full of apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to receptors in the brain that promotes sleepiness. You could play some soothing music on the side, and you’ll be snoring away in no time.

4. Milk

A favourite across Indian households, a glass of warm milk with some turmeric and saffron, works wonders to lull you to sleep. Another known source of tryptophan, milk has been known to majorly promote sleep, especially if you’ve preceded it with some low-intensity workout such as light walking and yoga.

5. Oats

If you want a light and filling dinner that is both healthy and doubles up as a sleep-inducer, look no further. A bowl of cooked oats before bedtime (just like rice) is high in complex-carbs and is known to induce drowsiness when consumed before bed. That’s because it is a known natural source of melatonin, a sleep-inducing hormone and the stress-relieving Vitamin B6.

A good night’s sleep can make everything better and recharge you enough to take the next day in your stride. Why compromise then?

