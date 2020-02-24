IIT Delhi Launches 2 New Masters Programmes: Course Details & How to Apply

Both courses will have 25 seats each and have been designed in a unique manner to allow the students to learn and contribute positively to the overall transformation of higher education in India.

Come July, the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences in IIT Delhi, will open its doors to students who wish to pursue a Masters (MSc) degree in Cognitive Science and Economics.

Both courses will have 25 seats each and have been designed in a unique manner to allow the students to learn and contribute positively to the overall transformation of higher education in India.

In a report published by NDTV, Programme Professor Samar Husain and Professor Yashpal Jogdand, the coordinators of the Masters in Cognitive Science emphasised that “The programme curriculum is research-based and will familiarise students with diverse theories, methods, and tools to understand the architecture and functioning of the human mind. Students will develop the necessary skills and understanding required to make complex information, technology and systems more accessible. Many industries require such skills and understanding to solve practical problems. Thus, along with pursuing a career in academia, students will be able to work at the crossroads of academic-industry linkages.”

What do the programmes entail?

MSc in Economics

The MSc in Economics programme aims to impart advanced training in economics with a focus on quantitative skills. The curriculum is designed to expose students to broader issues related to developmental challenges in India and beyond.

This will be a full-time two-year programme.

A minimum CGPA of 5.5. is needed to apply to the course.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree (BA/BSc/BCom /BStat/BMath/ BTech/BE) or equivalent.

The entrance exam, which will follow a written format, will be held on 3 May 2020

MSc in Cognitive Science

This programme will be highly interdisciplinary, building on theories and methods from psychology, linguistics, neuroscience, artificial intelligence, philosophy and, anthropology, among others.

IIT Kanpur will hold the examination to get admission into this programme under the Cognitive Science Joint Entrance Test (COGJET) 2020.

The interested candidate should have completed an undergraduate degree of a minimum three years duration.

Applicants whose undergraduate degree is expected to finish by June 2020 can also apply.

For more details about the programmes, you can log on to the official IIT-Delhi website here.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

