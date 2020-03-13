Railways RITES Engineer Recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria, Application Process & More

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for a written exam (in Hindi or English), interview and a medical test.

Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), under the Ministry of Railways, has invited applications on their website for 35 civil engineer posts.

Interested candidates can apply on a two-year contractual basis before 23 March 2020.

The candidate should be B.E/B. Tech/B. Sc in Civil engineering with a minimum of 60 per cent to be eligible.

They should also have a minimum experience of two years in Earthwork/ Bridge/ Pre-stressed Concrete Casting yard/ Track work/ Safety / Quality etc of Railway/ Metro/ National Highway/ State Highway

As for age criteria, the candidate should not be more than 40.

The shortlisted candidates will be invited for a written exam (in Hindi or English), interview and a medical test.

The application fee is Rs 600 for applicants in the general category and Rs 300 for a person under the reserved category.

How to Apply

Click on 'online registration' under the career section

Click here for the direct link

Fill the necessary details

Pay the fees and submit the form

Download or print the form for future reference

The approximate annual CTC for the post of Engineer is Rs 8 lakhs.

Please Note: Remuneration mentioned above is only indicative. Actual remuneration shall depend upon the place of posting and other terms & conditions of appointment.

Click here to read the full notification

