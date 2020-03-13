Railways RITES Engineer Recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria, Application Process & More

Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), under the Ministry of Railways, has invited applications on their website for 35 civil engineer posts.
Interested candidates can apply on a two-year contractual basis before 23 March 2020.
The candidate should be B.E/B. Tech/B. Sc in Civil engineering with a minimum of 60 per cent to be eligible.
They should also have a minimum experience of two years in Earthwork/ Bridge/ Pre-stressed Concrete Casting yard/ Track work/ Safety / Quality etc of Railway/ Metro/ National Highway/ State Highway
As for age criteria, the candidate should not be more than 40.
The shortlisted candidates will be invited for a written exam (in Hindi or English), interview and a medical test.
The application fee is Rs 600 for applicants in the general category and Rs 300 for a person under the reserved category.
How to Apply
-
Click on ‘online registration’ under the career section or
-
Click here for the direct link
-
Fill the necessary details
-
Pay the fees and submit the form
-
Download or print the form for future reference
The approximate annual CTC for the post of Engineer is Rs 8 lakhs.
Please Note: Remuneration mentioned above is only indicative. Actual remuneration shall depend upon the place of posting and other terms & conditions of appointment.
Click here to read the full notification
Featured image source: Piyush Goyal/Twitter
Also Read: Indian Railways Jobs: Check Out Vacancies, Eligibility, How to Apply & Dates
Edited by Saiqua Sultan