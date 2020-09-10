IIT Kharagpur Offers Free 12-week Course With Certificate for Computer Engineers

This 12-week free course begins on 14 September. Computer Science graduates can apply.

IIT Kharagpur is offering a new course on software engineering, which will be beneficial for computer science engineers.

This programme has been approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Faculty Development Programmes (FDP). It requires prospective students to have knowledge of C Programming and Java or C++ programming.

This programme is intended to help Computer Science Engineer students and those involved in the Information Technology field. It aims at making students aware of the challenges of large-scale software development and will also help students overcome the same.

Things to know

Rajib Mall, Professor at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Kharagpur will be conducting this programme.

This is a twelve-week long course and can be taken from 14 September to 4 December 2020.The enrollment for the same ends of 21 September 2020.

While the course is free of charge, students need to pay Rs 1000 to be able to sit for the examination and thereafter obtain a certification of completion.

The examination will be conducted on 20 December 2020.

\Students will be required to fill out an online registration form to appear for the examination.

What will students learn?

• Introduction, Life Cycle Models I, Life Cycle Models II, Requirements analysis and specification, Basics of software design, Procedural design methodology, Object-oriented concepts, Introduction to UML: Class and Interaction Diagrams, Object-oriented analysis and design, Testing I, Testing II, and Testing III.

Important dates

Start date – 14 September 2020

End date – 4 December 2020

Exam date – 20 December 2020

Enrolment ends – 21 September 2020

Criteria to get the certificate?

Students must have an average assignment score, which equals to 25 per cent of the average of best eight assignments out of the total twelve assignments given in the course.

Students must also get an exam score of 75 per cent of the proctored certification exam score out of 100.

The final score must be equal to the average assignment score plus the exam score.

How to apply?

Students who qualify and are keen on applying for the course can click here to fill the form.

