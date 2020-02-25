Indian Railways Jobs: Check Out Vacancies, Eligibility, How to Apply & Dates

Job alert for engineers! Here’s your chance to work with Central Railways on a contractual basis. #BulletinBoard

The Central Railway has invited applications for the post of Junior Technical Associate. If you are interested in applying for this job, please read on.

Promotion

Important Dates:

There are 37 vacant posts and the last date to apply is 6 March 2020.

The job will be on a contractual basis that will last till 11 November 2020.

Age & Education Criteria

Aspirants should have a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering or a combination of any sub- stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognised university.

OR

A 3-year Diploma in Civil Engineering or BSc in Civil Engineering Or a combination of any sub- stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognised university.

As for the age limit, the candidate should not be more than 33 years. Age relaxation is possible for candidates applying through reservation quota.

Selection Criteria

The candidate will be marked based on educational qualifications (55 marks), work experience (30 marks) and personality/intelligence test (15 marks).

The personality test will assess the candidate’s technical knowledge, project management, communication skills, and so on.

How to Apply

Promotion

Open the ‘registration’ link on the official website of CR-Construction Department.

Enter your registration details like name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, contact, and so on.

The email ID you use for registration must be yours.

Once you submit the application, a unique registration number and Security Code will be generated.

Using that ID and number, log in for the online application here .

Fill in the necessary details like educational qualification, work experience, residence address and so on

For the payment of fees, only Demand Draft-offline mode is available (Rs 500 for general category and Rs 250 for the non-general category).

Upload a colour passport size photo (taken against a white/light colour background with the following dimensions: 35 mm x 45 mm or 320 x 240 pixels) in a JPG/JPEG format.

Upload scanned signature (50 mm x 20 mm size in JPG/JPEG format).

Upload relevant documents.

Submit the form and download it or take a copy for future record.

Send the Demand Draft with your registration number on the address mentioned in the notification before 13 March along with the downloaded application form.

Click here to know more about the process.

To know more about job-specific details, click here.

Also Read: Technicians, Technical Assistants & More Job Vacancies at ISRO: Here’s How to Apply



(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

Promotion

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.