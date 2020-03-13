This Awesome Oil Cleanse Will Rid Your Face of Grime & Dirt: Here’s How

Contrary to popular belief, oil cleansing doesn’t leave your face greasy and neither does it result in breakouts!

Oil cleansing is an age-old method of using cold-pressed, unrefined and virgin oils to remove any impurities, dead skin and make-up from the face. While most cosmetic brands today have oil-based cleansers on offer, there’s nothing quite like using unadulterated, all-natural oils straight from the bottle.

Before we get into what kind of oils you can use for that purpose, let’s talk about how you must go about an oil cleanse.

Dab some oil onto the palms of your hands, massage it gently into your skin, and wash it off with warm water. You could also use a warm damp cloth to wipe the oil off your face. After a long day, doing this would not only get rid of all the impurities off of your skin but also nicely hydrate it for the night ahead. In case you think that the oil residue on your face is a bit too much for you to handle, you can also gently wash it off with a super mild cleanser and pat dry.

Now, here are the oils you can try according to your skin type:

Argan Oil: This one’s a versatile oil; it works for all skin types. The antioxidants, strengthening proteins and shine-boosting vitamins in the oil work wonders to restore skin elasticity and tone it up!



Olive Oil: Superb for dry skin and a great source of Vitamin E, Vitamin K and D3, olive oil has potent anti-ageing properties that help keep the skin supple and youthful.

Jojoba Oil: This oil is excellent for restoring the skin’s natural radiance and protecting it from further damage. It effortlessly removes all the dirt, impurities and make-up, leaving a soft, supple skin behind.

Castor Oil: If you have oily and acne-prone skin, castor oil is the best bet for you because it’s non-comedogenic; which means it doesn’t clog pores. It also heals inflamed skin, fights signs of ageing, and reduces pigmentation.

Sweet Almond Oil: Suitable for all skin types, sweet almond oil is excellent for fighting fine lines and wrinkles. It is a powerhouse of essential Omega-6 fatty acid as well as a whole lot of vitamins (such as A, B1, B2, B6 & E) and minerals (zinc and potassium).

Grapeseed Oil: Great for normal skin, grapeseed oil is a light, natural emollient which moisturises the skin. Additionally, it lends a rich, smooth lustre to your skin while healing any irritation.

It’s time to keep those conventional moisturisers aside and discover the magic of applying oils to your face!

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

