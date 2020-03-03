IGNOU PhD Admission Process 2020: Registration, Eligibility Dates & More

The entrance examination will carry 70 per cent weightage and the interview will carry 30 per cent weightage.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD programme for July 2020 has started accepting applications. Following details might help if you or anyone you know want to apply.

Important dates

Last date for submission of online application – 23 March 2020

Downloading of Admit Cards from NTA website – 9 April 2020 onward

Entrance Test – 29 April 2020

Declaration of Entrance Result – 8 May 2020

Application fee (Non-refundable)

Rs 1000/- (for candidates belonging to General/ OBC)

Rs 800/- (for candidates belonging to SC/ST/EWS)

Things to know:

Candidates will get selected on the basis of entrance test and interview or presentation

The question paper shall have a total of 100 questions consisting of 50 per cent on research methodology and 50 per cent on specific subject.

All questions shall be in the form of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

There shall be no negative marking

The entrance examination will carry 70 per cent weightage and the interview will carry 30 per cent weightage

IGNOU offers PhD programme under two categories: Part-time and Full time. Both categories of students will be required to attend classes upon allotment of course work

The Examination City Centre, once opted, shall not be changed

Candidates need to apply online only. No hardcopy will be accepted

Eligibility Criteria

Master’s Degree from a UGC-recognised University in the relevant discipline with at least 55 per cent marks (50 per cent marks in the case of SC, ST and OBC(Non-creamy Layer)/Differently-Abled and other categories of candidates as per the decision of UGC.

For more information on subject wise specification, click here.

How to apply

Click on this link to be directed to the application form page

Click on the link, which says ‘Application process for IGNOU PhD 2020’ and register as a new applicant, if not already registered

Once all the details have been entered, you can click on ‘submit’

Do keep a scanned copy of your colour passport size photograph as well as signature copy ready to upload.

Selecting a password

Password must be 8 to 13 characters long.

It must have at least one upper case alphabet and one lower case alphabet

Do ensure that the password has at least one numeric value.

It must also have at least one special character eg. !@#$%^&*-

Candidates with any query can send a mail to researchunit@ignou.ac.in or call on 011-29571984/85/98/86 between 10.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

